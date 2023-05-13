Batik Air launches flights to Maldives, expanding travel opportunities

Batik Air, a Malaysian budget airline, has recently commenced its operations to the stunning archipelago of Maldives. The inaugural flight of Batik Air touched down at Velana International Airport at 8:30 pm on 12th May 2023, where it was greeted with a special water salute, marking a momentous occasion for both the airline and the destination. Accompanied by 57 passengers, the first Batik Air flight successfully arrived in Maldives, opening up new possibilities for travelers.

Batik Air is set to offer daily flights between Kuala Lumpur and Male’ via Colombo, with direct flights connecting the two capitals expected to commence in late June. Formerly known as MalindoAir, the airline has undergone a rebranding to Batik Air and is embracing this fresh identity to introduce a series of enticing promotions, aimed at facilitating travel to numerous coveted locations.

Batik Air will deploy Boeing 737 aircraft, accommodating up to 180 passengers, on its flights to Maldives. With an extensive network covering fifty destinations, including Malaysia, Thailand, and Australia, the airline’s offerings will grant convenient access to Maldives, further solidifying the nation’s position as a popular tourist destination.

This recent addition of Batik Air to the roster of airlines serving Maldives is expected to contribute significantly to the thriving tourism industry. Furthermore, it will foster increased commercial opportunities for the archipelago, boosting economic growth and enhancing international connectivity.

Excitingly, more airlines are anticipated to commence flights to Maldives throughout the year. Alongside Batik Air, Saudi Arabia’s Flynas and US-based Virgin Atlantic have confirmed plans to initiate operations to Velana International Airport, further enriching the air travel options available to travelers seeking to explore the beauty of the Maldives.