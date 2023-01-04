Abbey Clancy, Peter Crouch renew vows in stunning Maldives ceremony

Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch, the British model and former professional footballer, recently renewed their vows in a beautiful ceremony in the Maldives.

The couple, who have been married since 2011, renewed their vows in a breathtaking ceremony on a picturesque beach in the Maldives, with the stunning Indian Ocean serving as the perfect backdrop. The couple, surrounded by their loved ones who were staying at the Anantara Dhigu Resort in South Male’ Atoll, exchanged heartfelt vows pledging their love and commitment to each other once again.

The Maldives is a popular destination for couples looking to tie the knot or renew their vows, and it’s easy to see why. With its stunning beaches, crystal-clear waters, and luxurious resorts, it’s the perfect place to celebrate love and commitment.

Clancy and Crouch’s vow renewal is just the latest in a string of celebrity weddings and vow renewals in the Maldives. It’s clear that this tropical paradise is a popular choice for those looking to celebrate their love in style.

Photo courtesy Hello!