China-Maldives flights to resume from 18 January

After a gap of three years, direct flights from China to the Maldives will resume on 18 January.

Beijing Capital Airlines will start its first flight to the Maldives from January 18, after China suspended direct flights to the Maldives since January 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The airline operates charter flights

The airline has requested to operate four flights to the Maldives this month

The airline operates flights to Maldives on a 306-passenger plane

Following this, scheduled flights of China Eastern to the Maldives will commence from 28 January.

Flights will be conducted on Saturdays every week

China Eastern flights to Maldives will come from Shanghai’s Padon International Airport

The airline will use 232-seater boats for these flights

Before Covid-19, China was the single biggest tourist source market for the Maldives.

Some resorts have also asked their airport staff to be ready to welcome Chinese tourists. China will resume direct flights to the Maldives after China lifted the mandatory quarantine requirement for people coming from outside the country and opened its borders.

The Maldives has welcomed the decision. The Chinese ambassador to the Maldives has stated that the Maldives will soon start receiving Chinese tourists and will be the first destination for Chinese tourists.

Tourism minister Dr Abdulla Mausoom also said that the biggest boost for tourism in the Maldives this year will be the resumption of Chinese tourist arrivals.