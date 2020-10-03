Minor Hotels reopens five Maldives resorts

Minor Hotels has announced the reopening of its portfolio of five island resorts in the Maldives.

Having closed their doors back in April due to the global coronavirus pandemic, the properties are once again welcoming guests, introducing a range of new facilities and experiences as well as enhancements to ensure the health and wellbeing of all guests.

Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas

Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas welcomed their first guests on September 27.

The world-class resort in Baa atoll is offering a ‘Best of Maldives’ six-night stay reopening package which includes three once-in-a-lifetime adventures; snorkelling with manta rays, stargazing at the only over-water observatory in the Maldives and fine dining at SEA, one of the world’s few underwater restaurants.

Anantara Kihavah reopened with brand-new Beach Pool and Over Water Pool Residences and a new-look Anantara Spa, while across the resort’s portfolio of restaurants and private in-villa dining, guests can expect a renewed focus on nutritious options.

Anantara Dhigu and Veli, Naladhu Private Island

Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort and Anantara Veli Maldives Resort, in addition to sister resorts, Naladhu Private Island and Niyama Private Islands, reopened their doors on October 1.

Located in the South Male Atoll, a short speedboat ride from Male, Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort, Anantara Veli Maldives Resort and Naladhu Private Island form a cluster of three hotels.

They reopened with new offerings including the opportunity to buy out a private island for a day. Surrounded by white sandy beaches and clear blue waters, Gulhifushi is the epitome of an island paradise and guests can now enjoy the tropical island all for themselves for a day.

Additional new experiences include nurse shark snorkelling for families and a floating spa treatment.

Niyama Private Islands

Niyama Private Islands reopened its two islands in the Dhaalu atoll – Play and Chill – with their laid-back vibe and big island feel with space in abundance.

Niyama is one of the only luxury resorts in the Maldives with surfable waves and reopens during the midst of the surfing season with an exclusive surf event.

From October 12-18 the resort hosts Lost Surfboards shaper Matt Biolos, along with several big-name surfers. The resort offers a range of active pursuits around the islands or on the water, in addition to Drift Spa and a multitude of dining options including on the beach, in the treetops and underwater.

Minor Hotels’ highest priority is to maintain a safe and secure environment for guests and team members across all properties. Guests can feel safe in the knowledge that all five Maldives resorts are in line with World Health Organisation and local health authority regulations.

The resorts have also implemented Anantara’s “Stay With Peace of Mind” programme, which includes enhanced levels of sanitation and disinfection throughout the resorts, in-room hygiene kits, the introduction of a Guest Guardian team member, whose role includes ensuring all health and sanitation standards are adhered to, in addition to on-going training for staff.

Upon arrival to Velana International Airport in Male, guests are escorted by the resorts’ airport welcome hosts to either a seaplane lounge manned by partner airline Manta Air, or to the speedboat to transfer directly to the resort, with social distancing protocols adhered to at all times.

Complying with Covid-19 protection standards, guest luggage will be handled throughout its journey by a dedicated handler and sanitised at every stage.