LUX* South Ari Atoll dedicates Oct to breast cancer awareness

In light of the World Breast Cancer Awareness Month of October, LUX* South Ari Atoll Resort & Villas is doing its part in raising awareness of what affects hundreds of thousands of women every year.

All donations given by guests to the resort’s Tree of Wishes during the month of October will be handed over to the Cancer Society of Maldives, a non-profit, non-governmental organisation formed by individuals for the purpose of reducing the incidence and impact of cancer in the Maldives.

The Cancer Society of Maldives engages in activities such as increasing general awareness, establishing early cancer detection methods through cancer screening camps, promoting healthy living through educational programs as well as conducting training programmes for healthcare workers, and providing psychosocial support to cancer patients, survivors, their families and more.

Additionally, throughout October, all team members at the resort will wear the pink ribbon on their uniforms, an international symbol of breast cancer awareness and support for those affected.

“With health and wellness comes difficult conversations as well. By contributing locally to the awareness, support and research of what affects so many people worldwide daily, is the least we can do from our end,” Sindy Lagare, Director of Spa and Wellness at LUX* South Ari Atoll, said.

