Anantara’s Maldives resorts sweep 2020 Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards

Minor Hotels and its Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas brand wake to news that its portfolio of luxury properties in the Maldives has been recognised with some of the most prestigious accolades in the 2020 Condé Nast Traveler US and UK Readers’ Choice Awards.

The magazines represent the most prestigious and highly respected ranking of hotels, as voted for by their discerning readers who classified a selection of Anantara’s luxury portfolio among the best in the world.

This year, as part of the travel industry’s most prestigious annual awards, more than 715,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted an incredible number of responses rating their travel experiences across the globe.

“The results of this year’s survey, conducted at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, are a testament to the lasting power of meaningful travel experience,” Jesse Ashlock, US Editor of Condé Nast Traveler, said.

“The winners represent the best of the best for our audience and offer plenty of trip-planning inspiration for all the adventures we can’t wait to have next.”

At the top of these great results, Naladhu Private Island Maldives secured the fifth spot among the overall Best Resorts in the World. This cements the private island resort’s position excellent overall result and places it among the most inspirational, trusted and loved hotels in the world.

All three Anantara properties in the Maldives were recognised in the Top 30 Indian Ocean Resorts category: #7 Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort, #16 Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas, and #26 Anantara Veli Resort Maldives.

The accolades also included Anantara sister properties in the Maldives, with Naladhu Private Island Maldives being voted #2 and Niyama Private Islands Maldives #18, both in the Top Resorts in The Indian Ocean category.

“We are honoured to see the number of Anantara properties included in the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards grow alongside our expanding portfolio of iconic properties around the world. To see the team’s efforts recognised by the readers of Condé Nast Traveler inspires us to push the industry to new heights,” Dillip Rajakarier, CEO of Minor Hotels, said.

Minor Hotels has now reopened its portfolio of five island resorts in the Maldives.

Having closed their doors back in April due to the global coronavirus pandemic, the properties are once again welcoming guests, introducing a range of new facilities and experiences as well as enhancements to ensure the health and wellbeing of all guests.