Maldives showcased at Deluxe Travel Market Ukraine Edition

Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC) on Tuesday participated in the Deluxe Travel Market Ukraine Edition.

The main aim of participating in the one-day event, which is attended by top agents in the region, is to brief the travel trade of Ukraine about the most up-to-date destination information and the changes in the travel guidelines.

The agents that participate in the travel market are top travel professionals and tourism related companies from Ukraine that cater to VIP clientele. These agents also specialise in FIT, MICE and business travel.

“Participating in the Deluxe Travel Market gives the destination an opportunity to present the latest news and updates to the travel guidelines through individual online appointments with the top travel agencies from Ukraine,” MMPRC said, in a statement.

The Russian market is a traditionally strong market to the Maldives. Since the reopening of Maldives borders on July 15, Russia has maintained its lead as one of the top source markets.

MMPRC has been hosting several marketing campaigns focused on the Russian market. These include an e-learning platform launched with Profi+Travel, as well as advertising campaigns with 360 TV Channel, Travelata, Sletat.ru and Squizz.

“Further to this, several activities are on the pipeline focused on the Russian market,” the statement read.

With the several initiatives to market the destination in Russia and CIS region, arrivals from Russia is seeing a positive growth. The resumption of Russia’s flag carrier Aeroflot in September has also contributed in regaining traveller confidence and portraying the destination as a safe destination to travel to during this pandemic.

Meanwhile, several activities are also being conducted in various key markets such as a global campaign with CNN, integrated webinar sessions in China, a campaign with FVW in German speaking markets, participating in SATTE GenX virtual exhibition, a campaign with Travel Weekly targeting the UK market, a campaign with Wedding Sutra targeting honeymooners in India and a radio campaign targeting the Indian market, as well as outdoor campaigns in UK and South Korea.

