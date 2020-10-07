The Nautilus Maldives voted Indian Ocean’s best resort

Luxury bohemian hideaway, The Nautilus Maldives, has been voted the Indian Ocean’s Best Resort in Condé Nast Traveler magazine’s international Readers’ Choice Awards 2020.

The Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry.

“We are immensely grateful and proud to be recognised as the Best Resort in the Indian Ocean by the most important awards in the travel industry. I would like to express my gratitude to all voters, our guests and to our highly committed team as without them we would not be celebrating this amazing achievement. Thank you all,” Mohamed Ashraf, General Manager of The Nautilus, said.

As a thank you to all its supporters, past guests and Condé Nast Traveler readers who voted for The Nautilus in these awards, the resort has launched a special ‘thank you offer’ providing exceptional value for anyone seeking a post-Covid getaway.

The offer includes complimentary breakfast, dinner and combined return seaplane transfers, as well as a host of other benefits, and is applicable for stays of four nights or more.

Enjoying a remote setting in the stunning UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of the Baa Atoll, The Nautilus is one of the smallest island resorts in the Maldives — a tropical haven of just 26 exceptionally spacious Houses and Residences, each with its own temperature-controlled freshwater infinity pool and extensive private decks, and attended by a dedicated House Master offering full butler services.

The Nautilus epitomises spacious seclusion and sublime service, with consciously minimal interaction from the moment guests step off the plane at Velana International Airport and into the care of island’s exclusive, ultra-smooth and queue-free VIP arrival and transfer service.

The only Relais & Châteaux member resort in the Maldives is the realisation of a vision of life unbound, a place of liberation and unscripted luxury, where guests are free to do – and be – as they please. Casting off the anchor of inflexibility and rejecting the tyranny of timetables, The Nautilus liberates guests to enjoy a private island experience beyond the humdrum clockwatching constraints of opening hours and menus.

To mark its official reopening on September 1, The Nautilus curated exclusive reopening packages for couples and for families, including 35 per cent discount on accommodation and a selection of The Nautilus’ bespoke experiences.

Moments of Togetherness starts from $19,100 (approximately GBP14,653) and includes seven nights B&B accommodation for two adults sharing a Beach House with private pool, return transfers via The Nautilus’ liveried private seaplane, private ‘Cinema Under The Stars’ experience, personalised Spa Journey for two, guided house reef snorkelling, private yoga session with resident Yogi, and a private cocktail experience.

A Dream Haven for the Entire Family starts from $21,000 (approximately GBP16,110) and includes seven nights B&B accommodation for two adults and two children (under 12 years) sharing a Beach House with private pool, return transfers via The Nautilus’ liveried private seaplane, complimentary Kids Menu dining for up to two children (under 12 years), one family sandbank experience, one family cooking class, unlimited laundry, one Child’s Head and Shoulder Massage, Manicure and Pedicure (60 minutes), coral frame adoption in the family name, and up to two hours’ complimentary babysitting service (for children aged 3-12 years) during dinner.

Both packages are valid for travel until December 22, subject to availability.

The already thorough cleaning and hygiene protocols at The Nautilus have been further reinforced in line with public health guidelines issued by the WHO and local government authorities, and the team have been fully trained and informed of the new procedures.

For more information and reservations, visit www.thenautilusmaldives.com or contact reservations@thenautilusmaldives.com.