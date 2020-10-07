LUX* Resorts Maldives recognised with Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Award

Two resorts in Maldives operated by luxury hospitality brand LUX* Resorts & Hotels have been awarded in the Condé Nast Traveler’s 2020 Readers’ Choice Award.

In the Indian Ocean – Resorts category, LUX* North Male Atoll Resort & Villas and LUX* South Ari Atoll Resort & Villas in the Maldives were awarded fourth and 29th place, respectively.

“We are incredibly honoured to have three of our properties awarded this prestigious recognition, which is a testament of our commitment and dedication of providing heartfelt Lighter, Brighter* services that LUX* Resorts & Hotels’ are known for,” Dominik Ruhl, Chief Operating Officer – EMEA of The Lux Collective, said.

More than 715,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted an incredible number of responses rating their travel experiences across the globe.

“The results of this year’s survey, conducted at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, are a testament to the lasting power of a meaningful travel experience,” Jesse Ashlock, US Editor of Condé Nast Traveler, said.

“The winners represent the best of the best for our audience and offer plenty of trip-planning inspiration for all the adventures we can’t wait to have next.”

The Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry.

Cutting-edge designer villas and world-class dining can be found only a 30-minute seaplane flight away from the main Velana International Airport, making LUX* South Ari Atoll one of the most exciting resorts in the Maldives.

With 193 private villas dotted at the water’s edge along four kilometres of powder fine beach or perched on stilts above a crystal clear lagoon, these spacious pavilions and villas bring an entirely original vibe of coastal, beach house chic to the Maldives.

Excellent eating and drinking is always a cut above the rest at LUX*, and at LUX* South Ari Atoll, there is authentic South East Asian street food in the Maldives’ only over-the-water gourmet night market and world-class Chinese cuisine at East, along with the Japanese restaurant Umami, which offers live teppanyaki and dazzling selection of sakés.

While the resort has a PADI-certified dive centre, two infinity pools, a floodlit tennis court, a fitness centre and a renowned spa which hosts a wellness concierge and a menu of indulgent treatments, what sets the property apart from its neighbours are surprises, or better known as #ReasonstogoLUX.

Designed to create lasting memories for guests, these ‘reasons’ can range from island-roasted coffee in Café LUX* to impromptu movie screenings at cinema paradise and the chance to hang your wishes on the Tree of Wishes.

The newest addition to the LUX* Hotels portfolio in the Maldives, LUX* North Malé Atoll is an intimate resort offering a visual feast of nautical forms and tones.

It is a next-level resort that sweeps away the thatched-roofed Maldivian footprint of old with a dazzling paradise of 67 double-storey penthouse villas and spectacularly designed spaces to play, relax and retreat.

To book your stay, please visit www.luxsouthariatoll.com, or www.luxnorthmaleatoll.com, contact stay@luxmaldivesresort.com or +960 668 0901 (LUX* South Ari Atoll), or stay@luxnorthmale.com or +960 668 2600 (LUX* North Malé Atoll).