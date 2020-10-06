Maldives kicks off three destination marketing campaigns in India

Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC) on Monday began two notable campaigns and participated in SATTE GenX virtual exhibition.

The first campaign is with India’s number one wedding network, Wedding Sutra.

WeddingSutra.com is home to one of the largest wedding audiences in India, and passionately engages with brides to be on its platforms, making it the number one wedding brand on Instagram. It has over a million members on Facebook and over 2.5 million total followers on social media.

The six-month long campaign will further heighten significant awareness among the growing market of wedding and honeymoon segments in India.

Maldives will be advertised on their social media accounts, and honeymoon stories that took place in Maldives will be amplified on their channels.

“The aim of this campaign is to market Maldives as one of the most preferred destinations for Indian tourists to travel to post COVID-19, especially for newly married couples and honeymooners. In this regard, the campaign will showcase special aspects of the destination, as well as available benefits in these segments,” MMPRC said, in a statement.

The second is a nationwide radio campaign in India, where Maldives will be promoted in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Thiruvananthapuram and Cochin via multi leading radio channels in each city.

Running from October 5-16, the radio campaign aims to capture the Indian audience and promote the “Sunny Side of Life” by fostering strong connections with consumers in each city.

MMPRC has provided opportunities for three selected tourist facilities in the Maldives to be promoted during the campaign, which will highlight the available experiences in these properties, as well as throughout Maldives.

“It has an estimated reach of 20.8 to 29.7 million listeners by the end of the campaign which will further enhance the visibility of the destination in greater India,” the statement read.

South Asian Travel and Tourism Exchange (SATTE) GenX is South Asia’s first virtual exhibition on the travel and tourism industry.

MMPRC is taking part in this two-day virtual exhibition, which provides an opportunity to interact and connect with potential buyers from India as a wide range of exhibitors from the Indian tourism industry take part in this exhibition.

Maldives is showcased in a separate virtual pavilion along with 11 industry co-exhibitors.

Additionally, panel discussions and webinars are held during the event.

The so-called air bubble initiative between the Maldives and India which kicked off on August 25 is a first for the region to boost tourism and has enabled a regular path with weekly flights between the two countries.

Flights operated by Air India and Indigo now fly from New Delhi and Bangalore to Maldives, while more are to be confirmed in the near future. This will aid in the much-anticipated increase in tourist arrivals from the Indian market.

In 2019, India ranked as the second highest performing market to the

Maldives. India is a key focus market in the recovery of tourism in Maldives and the target is to achieve pre-pandemic growth levels.

Several marketing activities are being conducted in various key markets such as a global campaign with CNN, integrated webinar sessions in China, campaign with FVW in German speaking markets, and a campaign with Travel weekly targeting the UK market.