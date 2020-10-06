Dive into five shades of blue in Maldives with Accor

Accor offers five resorts in the Maldives that reflect five different moods, tones and experiences across the alluring islands. From intimate couples escapes to activity-filled family breaks, guests are invited to immerse themselves in the blue beauty of the Maldives.

Midnight Blue: Raffles Maldives Meradhoo Resort

In the Maldives, it is not only the ocean that stirs the senses – the blue sky can also transport visitors into a world of wonder.

At Raffles Maldives Meradhoo Resort, an exclusive and elegant luxury retreat, guests can explore the remarkable and endlessly fascinating house reefs, and a kaleidoscope of colourful fish with the resort’s Marine Butler.

Located close to the Equator and with zero light pollution, Raffles Maldives Meradhoo Resort is also a spectacular setting for stargazing.

Turquoise Blue: Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi

Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi is located in the Shaviyani Atoll, home to one of the country’s largest resort lagoons – a 600-hectare turquoise pool that teems with aquatic life.

Guests can swim, snorkel or dive into the inviting waters, discover manta rays, sea turtles, reef sharks and dolphins, or simply sail into the sunset aboard a luxury yacht.

The resort also houses the Maldives’ first and only coral regeneration project in the form of an underwater art installation, conceptualised by celebrated British environmentalist and eco-artist, Jason deCaires Taylor.

Sirru Fen Fushi means “Secret Water Island” in the local language – Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi lets guests uncover its beauty.

Baby Blue: Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives

The sunlight and shallow seas of Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives create a treat for the eyes.

The ocean shines a bright baby blue, with crystal clear waters that shimmer and sparkle all the way to the horizon. Wall-to-wall glass in the overwater villas frame these breath-taking vistas.

Photographers will be inspired by this spectacular scenery, with breathtaking wonders ready to be captured, both on land and at sea.

Aquamarine Blue: Pullman Maldives Maamutaa Resort

Surrounded by aquamarine seas, Pullman Maldives Maamutaa evokes a spirit of adventure.

With the ocean stretching out before them, guests can enjoy an almost endless array of activities. They can soak up the sun and feel the ocean spray on a paddle board or kayak, push the limits with an exclusive outdoor Raaveriya Workout overlooking the Indian Ocean, and discover the underwater world with a scuba diving adventure on the tropical coral reefs.

The resort boasts one of the most generous all-inclusive offers in the Maldives, with unlimited non-motorised water sports in addition to complimentary beverages and culinary delights available at six restaurant and bars across the island.

Azure Blue: Mercure Maldives Kooddoo Resort

Nestled in the Gaafu Alifu Atoll, a wonderfully secluded island, Mercure Maldives Kooddoo Resort exudes a sense of peace and serenity.

Crafted using local materials and an authentic design concept, the resort reflects the warmth of Maldivian hospitality and the carefree nature of the country’s culture.

Simply unwind by the infinity pool and gaze out across the azure ocean to the horizon, where the sea fades into the sky.