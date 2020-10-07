Fairmont Maldives reopens Oct 18 with flurry of new aquatic guests

There’s no bad time to visit the Maldives, but it’s hard to beat during the winter months, when temperatures average a balmy 28 degrees and rainfall is at a minimum.

Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi — or ‘secret water island’ as it’s known to locals — will reopen on October 18, just in time for late-summer sun-seekers.

Quieter seas mean marine life has flourished around the resort lagoon and its Coralarium — the archipelago’s first and only coral regeneration project in the form of an underwater art gallery.

Dive into the crystal ocean, where over 250 species of tropical fish, manta rays and turtles patrol the nine-kilometre coral house reef. Explore the Coralarium and its soaring sculptures, created by British eco-artist Jason deCaires Taylor as an artificial reef, encouraging marine life to make it a home. Learn about ocean conservation, snorkel the reef and rub shoulders with the circus of aquatic life on a unique underwater art tour, guided by the resident marine biologist.

This might be a private island, but there’s plenty to keep guests entertained. After exploring beneath the waves, guests can create their own marine-inspired masterpiece in the Art Studio, before taking a dip in the Maldives’ longest infinity pool.

Relaxation-seekers can indulge in an Asian-inspired therapy at Willow Stream Spa, drawing inspiration and vitality from its natural surroundings, from the ocean to fragrant herbs from the horticultural garden.

For a deep-dive into Maldivian culture, take an authentic cookery class with a local chef, or visit a local island on a cultural tour to learn more about the archipelago’s colourful heritage.

It’s not just the coral that Fairmont Maldives strives to conserve. Back on land, the island is home to a fresh water bottling plant and guests are given branded, refillable Fairmont bottles on arrival.

Environmentally-friendly, bio-degradable amenities are available across the luxurious villas — from the overwater villas to safari-style tented lodgings — and through lessons in sustainability, marine exploration and educational workshops, guests feel inspired to continue their conservation journey long after they leave.

Fairmont Maldives will reopen with intensified hygiene and prevention measures, in line with Accor’s ALLSAFE initiative.

Physical distancing will be respected across all common areas, including pre-booking across Willow Stream Spa, fitness centre and diving, etc. Restaurants and bars have put a maximum seating in place, and menus across the resort will be digital.

Guests with any concerns can speak with a dedicated ALLSAFE officer, stationed in the hotel reception.

Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi is offering a Dream Stay package, which starts from $740 (approximately £575) per night based on two people sharing a Sunrise Water Villa on an all-inclusive basis (daily breakfast, lunch and dinner including standard beverage package). The package also includes return seaplane transfers from Male to Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi.

For more information or to book, please visit Fairmont-maldives.com.