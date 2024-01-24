Fairmont Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi unveils ‘A Sense of Romance’ Valentine’s Day experiences

This Valentine’s Day, Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives invites guests to indulge in unparalleled luxury and to create lasting memories with their special someone amidst the breathtaking beauty of the Maldives. From intimate dinners under the stars to spa retreats for two – curated enchanted experiences will make your Valentine’s Day truly unforgettable.

Guests can indulge in the essence of love through the resort’s exclusive Valentine’s day special programme that includes four exclusive dining experiences – by the beach, and the resorts iconic pool, a rejuvenating wellness spa session tailored for couples that includes a 60-minutes body massage; an express 30-minutes facial and a 30-minutes floral bath.

The wellness sessions include a relaxing massage and a luxury facial for each partner, focusing on refreshing and revitalizing the skin. The couples can indulge in a lavish floral bath, creating a serene and intimate setting. The bath will be adorned with tropical flowers, creating a sensory-rich experience that complements the soothing effects of the massage and facial. This holistic wellness journey aims to not only relax the body but also to uplift the spirits, providing couples with a memorable and harmonious Valentine’s Day experience at Kuda Villingili Resort.

At Kuda Villingili, love and utmost care is woven into every detail, and the exclusive Valentine’s programme offers an array of charming dining experiences. Ignite your passion under the Maldivian stars with a private BBQ dinner experience on Club Beach. The sound of waves and the romantic ambience set the perfect atmosphere for an intimate and memorable evening. For a truly immersive experience, guests can choose to dive into romance with a candlelit table set up right within the infinity pool. It’s a unique and intimate way to savor a romantic dinner.

The resort also offers a culinary journey of love at Mar-Umi, where a special curated menu of exquisite Peruvian-Japanese fusion dishes awaits. Additionally, guests can begin their day with indulgence as the resort provides a luxurious in-villa champagne breakfast. As the sun rises over the ocean, enjoy a private and serene moment with your loved one, accompanied by a delightful breakfast spread with the soothing serenade of the waves in the background.

For all new bookings and stays between 22nd January to 20th February 2024, guests will receive a complimentary bottle of champagne, adding a touch of romance to their stay; your villa’s bed will be adorned with enchanting decorations; you can luxuriate in the lavish in-villa bubble bath, for the most relaxed way to unwind and celebrate with your partner. The resort is committed to ensuring that this indulgent experience fosters a perfect moment for relaxation and connection for couples who take up the Valentine’s offer.

Kuda Villingili Resort invites you to celebrate love in its purest form, with a blend of luxury, romance, and unforgettable experiences. This Valentine’s Offer is a journey into paradise, where every detail is crafted to create memories that last a lifetime.

For booking and more information about the Valentine’s Day Special Offer, please visit: www.kudavillingili.com/offers. View Kuda Villingili’s Valentine’s Day Special Programme here: www.kudavillingili.com/mediakit/experiences/valentines-day-special-program.html.