Celebrate the season of love this Valentine’s Day at Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives

This Valentine’s Day, Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas invites couples to embark on an unforgettable journey of love in the heart of the Indian Ocean. Nestled among pristine beaches and lush tropical landscapes, the resort offers an idyllic backdrop for a romantic sojourn. Celebrate this special day with a choice between Romantic Dining Journeys tailored for couples or exclusive personalised experiences designed for each fortunate pair.

Exclusive Valentine’s Experiences

Start the day with the romantic Valentine’s Day Private Beach Breakfast, featuring oysters, caviar, and champagne. “Sailing into Love” offers an exclusive dinner on a yacht in the Indian Ocean with a specially crafted ambiance. The “Savour and Soothe Romantic Indulgence” includes an exclusive couple’s massage followed by a secluded beachfront dining experience.

For the ultimate romantic escape, the “Castaway Experience” offers a side-by-side couple’s massage, a champagne toast on a desert island during a stunning sunset, a BBQ dinner, and live entertainment by a solo artist. The evening is complemented by 1 bottle each of Cristal and Louis Roederer Rosé, a full wine menu, and a couple’s massage in the afternoon to set the perfect mood for this special night under the stars.

Romantic Dining Journeys

Experience the Beachside Cabana Retreat, where couples can indulge in a set menu served in a candle-lit cabana on the beach, accompanied by glasses of Cristal Rosé and Louis Roederer, heightened by a serenade from the resident duo band (limited to 20 couples). For a unique underwater experience, the “Romance at Sea” features a set menu of gourmet specialties at the renowned Sea Underwater Restaurant, including champagne.

In “Flames of Love” dinner, couples can savour a set menu in the romantic atmosphere of the newly refurbished Fire Restaurant, complete with champagne. Finally, the Castaway Experience with Island Picnic allows couples to immerse themselves in a blissful island paradise and enjoy a specially curated picnic lunch on the beach.

Join the excitement at Anantara Kihavah’s Pink Party at SKY Bar, a glamorous yet informal celebration where couples can dance the night away to live music and a DJ, surrounded by nothing but sand beneath their feet and stars overhead.

Spa, Wellness & Lifestyle

Explore exclusive Spa, Wellness & Lifestyle experiences designed with couples in mind. The Valentine’s Dream package includes a 180-minute treatment featuring a foot ritual, guided

meditation, exfoliating scrub, couples massage, and a romantic bath. The Couples Dream Catcher, a 120-minute session, includes Flower Essence Therapy, foot ritual, yoga stretch, sound healing, and a reconnection experience.

For a unique fitness and bonding experience, couples can participate in the Taijutsu & Muay Thai Couples Experience, engaging in simultaneous sessions of Muay Thai and Taijutsu with skilled instructors.

From the resort’s magnificent reef, surreal underwater dining, and the finest stargazing observatory in the Indian Ocean, Anantara Kihavah brings every remarkable Maldivian adventure to your secluded haven of luxury, just steps away.

