Celebrate the season of love this Valentine’s Day at Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives
This Valentine’s Day, Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives invites guests to indulge in unparalleled luxury and to create lasting memories with their special someone amidst the breathtaking beauty of the Maldives. From intimate dinners under the stars to spa retreats for two – curated enchanted experiences will make your Valentine’s Day truly unforgettable.
Guests can indulge in the essence of love through the resort’s exclusive Valentine’s day special programme that includes four exclusive dining experiences – by the beach, and the resorts iconic pool, a rejuvenating wellness spa session tailored for couples that includes a 60-minutes body massage; an express 30-minutes facial and a 30-minutes floral bath.
The wellness sessions include a relaxing massage and a luxury facial for each partner, focusing on refreshing and revitalizing the skin. The couples can indulge in a lavish floral bath, creating a serene and intimate setting. The bath will be adorned with tropical flowers, creating a sensory-rich experience that complements the soothing effects of the massage and facial. This holistic wellness journey aims to not only relax the body but also to uplift the spirits, providing couples with a memorable and harmonious Valentine’s Day experience at Kuda Villingili Resort.
At Kuda Villingili, love and utmost care is woven into every detail, and the exclusive Valentine’s programme offers an array of charming dining experiences. Ignite your passion under the Maldivian stars with a private BBQ dinner experience on Club Beach. The sound of waves and the romantic ambience set the perfect atmosphere for an intimate and memorable evening. For a truly immersive experience, guests can choose to dive into romance with a candlelit table set up right within the infinity pool. It’s a unique and intimate way to savor a romantic dinner.
The resort also offers a culinary journey of love at Mar-Umi, where a special curated menu of exquisite Peruvian-Japanese fusion dishes awaits. Additionally, guests can begin their day with indulgence as the resort provides a luxurious in-villa champagne breakfast. As the sun rises over the ocean, enjoy a private and serene moment with your loved one, accompanied by a delightful breakfast spread with the soothing serenade of the waves in the background.
For all new bookings and stays between 22nd January to 20th February 2024, guests will receive a complimentary bottle of champagne, adding a touch of romance to their stay; your villa’s bed will be adorned with enchanting decorations; you can luxuriate in the lavish in-villa bubble bath, for the most relaxed way to unwind and celebrate with your partner. The resort is committed to ensuring that this indulgent experience fosters a perfect moment for relaxation and connection for couples who take up the Valentine’s offer.
Kuda Villingili Resort invites you to celebrate love in its purest form, with a blend of luxury, romance, and unforgettable experiences. This Valentine’s Offer is a journey into paradise, where every detail is crafted to create memories that last a lifetime.
For booking and more information about the Valentine’s Day Special Offer, please visit: www.kudavillingili.com/offers. View Kuda Villingili’s Valentine’s Day Special Programme here: www.kudavillingili.com/mediakit/experiences/valentines-day-special-program.html.
Celebrate love in paradise this Valentines Day at Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas
This Valentine’s Day, Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas invites couples to embark on an unforgettable journey of love in the heart of the Indian Ocean. Nestled among pristine beaches and lush tropical landscapes, the resort offers an idyllic backdrop for a romantic sojourn. Celebrate this special day with a choice between Romantic Dining Journeys tailored for couples or exclusive personalised experiences designed for each fortunate pair.
Exclusive Valentine’s Experiences
Start the day with the romantic Valentine’s Day Private Beach Breakfast, featuring oysters, caviar, and champagne. “Sailing into Love” offers an exclusive dinner on a yacht in the Indian Ocean with a specially crafted ambiance. The “Savour and Soothe Romantic Indulgence” includes an exclusive couple’s massage followed by a secluded beachfront dining experience.
For the ultimate romantic escape, the “Castaway Experience” offers a side-by-side couple’s massage, a champagne toast on a desert island during a stunning sunset, a BBQ dinner, and live entertainment by a solo artist. The evening is complemented by 1 bottle each of Cristal and Louis Roederer Rosé, a full wine menu, and a couple’s massage in the afternoon to set the perfect mood for this special night under the stars.
Romantic Dining Journeys
Experience the Beachside Cabana Retreat, where couples can indulge in a set menu served in a candle-lit cabana on the beach, accompanied by glasses of Cristal Rosé and Louis Roederer, heightened by a serenade from the resident duo band (limited to 20 couples). For a unique underwater experience, the “Romance at Sea” features a set menu of gourmet specialties at the renowned Sea Underwater Restaurant, including champagne.
In “Flames of Love” dinner, couples can savour a set menu in the romantic atmosphere of the newly refurbished Fire Restaurant, complete with champagne. Finally, the Castaway Experience with Island Picnic allows couples to immerse themselves in a blissful island paradise and enjoy a specially curated picnic lunch on the beach.
Join the excitement at Anantara Kihavah’s Pink Party at SKY Bar, a glamorous yet informal celebration where couples can dance the night away to live music and a DJ, surrounded by nothing but sand beneath their feet and stars overhead.
Spa, Wellness & Lifestyle
Explore exclusive Spa, Wellness & Lifestyle experiences designed with couples in mind. The Valentine’s Dream package includes a 180-minute treatment featuring a foot ritual, guided
meditation, exfoliating scrub, couples massage, and a romantic bath. The Couples Dream Catcher, a 120-minute session, includes Flower Essence Therapy, foot ritual, yoga stretch, sound healing, and a reconnection experience.
For a unique fitness and bonding experience, couples can participate in the Taijutsu & Muay Thai Couples Experience, engaging in simultaneous sessions of Muay Thai and Taijutsu with skilled instructors.
From the resort’s magnificent reef, surreal underwater dining, and the finest stargazing observatory in the Indian Ocean, Anantara Kihavah brings every remarkable Maldivian adventure to your secluded haven of luxury, just steps away.
For more information or to book, call +960 664 4111, visit us at www.anantara.com/kihavah-maldives or email reservations.maldives@anantara.com.
Celebrate Lunar New Year and Valentine’s Day at Bandos Maldives
In a celebration that combines cultural richness and romantic allure, Bandos Maldives cordially invites guests to partake in two enchanting festivities: Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day.
Chinese New Year 2024 – Year of the Dragon
On February 9th, 2024, the resort will come alive with the vibrant energy of Chinese New Year. Guests can immerse themselves in the festivities, commencing with a captivating Dragon Dance at Huvan Beach. The celebration continues with a sumptuous New Year Dinner, followed by a live broadcast of celebrations from China. The revelry extends into February 10th, featuring exciting activities like a Photo Booth at Huvan Beach and creative workshops including Dragon Mask Making, Lantern Crafting, and Zodiac Animal Making at Kokko Club. The day concludes with Live Music at Sand Bar.
In keeping with Lunar New Year traditions, all guests will receive Hóngbāo envelopes filled with surprises symbolizing good wishes and luck. Additionally, Mandarin packs and mooncakes will be provided for the in-house Chinese guests.
Valentine’s Day 2024
On February 14th, Bandos Maldives will transform into a romantic haven for couples. The day kicks off with the Bandos Heart Valentine’s Photo Booth in the Gallery Courtyard. Couples can then embark on a romantic adventure with the Valentine’s Special Castaway Experience, taking place from 0900 to 1200 hrs on the Sand Bank.
As the day progresses, guests can indulge in the art of mixology with the Valentine’s Day Cocktail Crafting experience. The pinnacle of the evening will be a seductive three-course dinner by the beach at Huvan Beach, complemented by Live Music at Sand Bar.
Celebrate love, joy, and the spirit of new beginnings at Bandos Maldives this Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day. Immerse yourself in a world where cultural festivities and romantic escapades come together to create unforgettable memories.
Intercontinental Maldives celebrates ‘Month of Love’ this February
Love is in the air this Valentine’s Day as InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort creates unforgettable moments for couples seeking a romantic haven. Tucked away in Raa Atoll, this beautiful tropical island is the perfect hideaway for romantics and couples planning to dedicate February, the month of love, to themselves and their love for each other. Surrounded only by the infinity of the Indian Ocean, a myriad of marine life, and the natural beauty of a tropical island.
To offer couples the opportunity to celebrate their love for each other and enjoy intimate moments together, the resort has created a unique “You and Me Spa Experience” available throughout February. On any day during the “Month of Love”, couples can immerse themselves in a specially curated couple spa journey featuring a tantalising massage, a pampering facial, and a blissful milky bath for two. To commemorate their special day, a sommelier will perform a champagne sabrage in their villa’s privacy and serve delicious Champagne cocktails.
On Valentine’s Day, couples don’t need to worry about finding their personal space to celebrate their special day together. Valentine’s Day celebrants can be sure the setting is one of a kind and the best spot to forget time and let romance take over. Small surprises, unique arrangements and sumptuous dinner scenes allow couples to curate their perfect evening. This includes a romantic dinner set up at the beach, a floating dinner under the stars on a private platform in the resort’s lagoon, or an exclusive yacht experience.
Guests staying at InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort can book their Valentine’s Eve Experience during their stay, subject to availability. The “You and Me Spa Experience” prices start from USD 1680 ++ per night in a Water Pool Villa, including daily breakfast and dinner, a 50% discount on seaplane transfers and Club InterContinental benefits.
InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort is an exclusive destination getaway offering a unique opportunity for those looking to unwind and reconnect in an enviable island setting, where exclusive privileges go hand in hand with the personal touch of our signature service at InterContinental Hotels & Resorts’ first and only all-Club InterContinental resort. Located in the Raa Atoll, 35 minutes by seaplane from the Velana International Airport, InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort is an award-winning island escape offering beach, lagoon and overwater villas and residences with up to three bedrooms. Curated dining and wellness experiences, an extensive kids club as well as the Retreat, an adult-only enclave, along with a myriad of recreational adventures for families and couples alike are also available.
