Indulge in passionate escapades amid azure waters, endless sands
As the month of love beckons, there exists a haven of enchantment, nestled in the heart of the Indian Ocean – Meeru Maldives. This idyllic resort emerges as the ultimate destination for an unparalleled Valentine’s Day retreat, where love unfolds against a canvas of crystal-clear waters and pristine beaches. Beyond the breathtaking views, Meeru Maldives invites you to a symphony of romance, curating extraordinary experiences that promise an unforgettable celebration of love.
Embarking on a Maldivian Love Affair
Your romantic sojourn begins with a heartfelt Maldivian welcome, an embrace of warmth and charm that greets you upon arrival at Meeru Maldives. Picture this – you and your beloved, enveloped in the allure of bespoke Valentine’s Day-themed welcome drinks, crafted with love to set the stage for a truly magical stay.
Culinary Epiphany Under the Stars
Meeru Maldives beckons you on a culinary odyssey with specially curated Valentine’s Day event dinners. Indulge your palate in a symphony of flavors meticulously crafted by the resort’s culinary maestros. Whether you choose an intimate beachside setting or a candlelit affair under the stars, each dining experience promises to elevate your Valentine’s Day to extraordinary heights, merging the ambiance of the Maldives with the ecstasy of exquisite cuisine.
Capturing Timeless Moments
Preserve the magic of your romantic escape with Meeru Maldives’ Photography Promotion. Our professional photographers stand ready to immortalize your love against the mesmerizing backdrop of the Maldives. Imagine leisurely strolls along the beach and tender moments on your private terrace, captured for eternity to serve as cherished mementos of your paradise rendezvous.
Yacht Excursions into the Sunset
For those yearning for adventure and seafaring romance, Meeru Maldives unveils enchanting yacht excursions. Set sail into the sunset with your beloved aboard a luxurious yacht, surrounded by the beauty of Maldivian atolls. Revel in the private and intimate experience, indulging in breathtaking views and the soothing serenade of the ocean waves.
Romance Unveiled in Your Sanctuary
Retreat to your private haven, transformed into a romantic sanctuary by Meeru Maldives’ enchanting turn-down service. Specially crafted amenities and decorations await, enveloping your room in an ambiance of love and luxury. Immerse yourselves in the embrace of romance as you unwind in your private paradise.
Beach Party Bliss
As night falls, the Meeru Maldives Beach Party comes alive, featuring a live DJ. Dance the night away with your special someone beneath the starlit sky, caressed by the gentle ocean breeze and the rhythm of the music. The Beach Party promises an electric and romantic atmosphere, providing the perfect conclusion to your Valentine’s Day celebrations.
Ignite Romance at Meeru Maldives
Dive into a world of romance at Meeru Maldives, where every element is thoughtfully tailored for an unparalleled Valentine’s Day. Succumb to the enchantment of Maldivian allure, indulging in themed welcome drinks, private yacht excursions, and intimate turn-down services. This Valentine’s Day, reserve your escape at Meeru Maldives and create timeless memories with your cherished one amid azure waters and endless sands.
For reservations and inquiries, visit www.meeru.com or contact reservations@meeru.com.
Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island presents ‘The Symphony of Love’ this February
Nestled in the tranquil embrace of North Malé Atoll, Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island invites couples to celebrate the month of love with its exclusive ‘The Symphony of Love’ programme. This collection of experiences seamlessly weaves together spa indulgences, gastronomic delights, adventure escapes, and artistic expressions, resonating with the stunning Maldivian surroundings.
Harmony of Bonds at Talise Spa
Discover the harmony of bonds at the resort’s renowned Talise Spa. The ‘Space for Togetherness’ package is a sensorial delight, offers a 60-minute spa treatment, a 30-minute aroma bath ritual, and a choice of a fruit platter or chocolate, accompanied by a mocktail or a glass of champagne. ‘Island of Romance’ experience indulges couples in a 30-minute full-body scrub, a 60-minute spa treatment, and a choice of culinary delights in a specially adorned ambiance. Culminating the wellness journey is the ‘Firumaalaa’ Couple’s Ritual — a moonlit beachside affair with a bespoke setup or at the private rooftop terrace of the villa, and a three-course intimate dinner.
Gastronomic Affair at the Heart of Romance
A floating tray in the villa’s pool, adorned with fragrant rose petals, fine wine, and a carefully curated breakfast menu sets the tone for a day filled with love. The resort’s ultra-spacious over water and beach villas become a canvas for the love birds to start their day in style. Alternatively, opt for a lagoon-side breakfast amidst a thoughtfully arranged beach lagoon setup. Escape to an intimate sandbank picnic mere minutes away from the island, featuring a gourmet picnic box lunch, premium wine, and a meticulously arranged setup for a relaxing afternoon. As the sun sets on 14th February, Shimmers Beach hosts an exquisite dinner with Valentine-themed beachside tables, a welcoming glass of rosé, live musical notes, and a four-course chef’s selection.
Olhahali’s Everlasting Love Escapades
The adventure at Jumeriah Maldives Olhahali Island unfolds with a romantic private sunset cruise, offering a serene voyage accompanied by canapés and a bottle of champagne. Elevating the island treat is a two-hour expedition on a secluded sandbank, complemented by a refreshing coconut juice or selected soft drinks. On the evening of 16th February, couples have the opportunity to enjoy handcrafted cocktails while glancing through a romantic artisan street market, showcasing one-of-a-kind artworks, crafted treasures, and artisanal crafts from local talents at the heart of the island. The pinnacle of romantic adventure is the ‘Eternal Love Adventure’ available from 14th to 16th February — an all-day experience featuring a floating or lagoon breakfast, a 60-minute couple’s massage, a sandbank picnic, sunset cruise with champagne, a romantic beachfront dinner, and a bubble bath accompanied by bites and bubbly to conclude the day.
Artful Love at MURACA Art Studio
Love is truly inspiring at the resort’s MURACA Art Studio, inviting beloved couples to join an array of romance-themed crafting experiences. A playful space inspired by the mesmerising coral reefs of the Maldives, this studio anticipates capturing couples creating their own candles, crafting bracelets for each other, and recreating the beauty of the sun dipping below the horizon through a sunset painting experience, all guided by the Resident Artist.
Tailored Romance
Beyond the planned events, Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island offers travellers the freedom to tailor and enhance their celebration. From a curated array of blooms at the Café Lounge, romantic bed decorations transforming nights into a love story, petal and flower arrangements elevating their villa experience, or immersing in ‘Love’s Oasis’ — a bath ritual featuring a scented romantic bubble bath, delectable canapés, and a romantic bed decoration.
For further details on this month-long celebration of love, visit the programme here. Guest can avail up to 30% off their booking and added perks with the Jumeirah Escapes offer.
Fairmont Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi unveils ‘A Sense of Romance’ Valentine’s Day experiences
Fairmont Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi, the private island hideaway in the serene Shaviyani Atoll, invites guests to embrace the love for extraordinary experiences and treasured moments shared together with its carefully curated ‘A Sense of Romance’ Valentine’s Day program from 12 to 15 February.
Couples can delight in the “Island Romance, the Fairmont Way” package, which offers a stay in one of the resort’s luxurious pool villas with exquisite benefits, including intimate dining experiences, bubble baths scattered with flower petals, guided snorkelling in the Coralarium, the world’s first and only underwater art installation that doubles as a coral regeneration project, and special amenities that will allow them to capture the essence of love and create memories to last a lifetime.
For a blissful and rejuvenating experience, romantic couples can enjoy “A Valentine’s Dream” at the award-winning Fairmont Spa, featuring a 60-minute full-body massage, a 30-minute nourishing scrub, and an exotic floral bath accompanied by a glass of sparkling wine.
The idyllic paradise also presents “Valentine’s Day Wine Dinner” at the by-the-sea restaurant Azure, along with destination dining options hosted at various locations on the island and surrounded by natural beauty and tranquility, where couples can admire the tropical sunset and conclude the perfect night beneath the stars.
For a more adventurous experience, guests can opt for “Sirru Fen Fushi Love” and embark on an ocean discovery aboard the resort’s luxury yacht, Azimut, around the rich waters of the Indian Ocean, or indulge in ‘Finolhu Crusoe,’ where they are taken to a deserted sandbank, undisturbed to swim and snorkel to uncover the thriving marine life, as well as adore the magnificent surroundings while sipping Champagne and nibbling on delectable canapés.
The dreamiest escape comes alive with the ‘Grandest Journey into Romance’, a decadent, over-the-top experience. This exclusive arrangement features a sunset cruise on a luxury yacht with celebratory drinks, followed by a blissful couple’s massage at the luxury spa. As night falls, guests can savour an exquisite four-course dinner or a private barbecue experience under the moonlit sky, curated by the talented culinary team.
For more information or to make a reservation, please visit www.fairmont-maldives.com, contact reservations.maldives@fairmont.com, or call +960 654 8888.
Celebrate the season of love this Valentine’s Day at Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives
This Valentine’s Day, Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives invites guests to indulge in unparalleled luxury and to create lasting memories with their special someone amidst the breathtaking beauty of the Maldives. From intimate dinners under the stars to spa retreats for two – curated enchanted experiences will make your Valentine’s Day truly unforgettable.
Guests can indulge in the essence of love through the resort’s exclusive Valentine’s day special programme that includes four exclusive dining experiences – by the beach, and the resorts iconic pool, a rejuvenating wellness spa session tailored for couples that includes a 60-minutes body massage; an express 30-minutes facial and a 30-minutes floral bath.
The wellness sessions include a relaxing massage and a luxury facial for each partner, focusing on refreshing and revitalizing the skin. The couples can indulge in a lavish floral bath, creating a serene and intimate setting. The bath will be adorned with tropical flowers, creating a sensory-rich experience that complements the soothing effects of the massage and facial. This holistic wellness journey aims to not only relax the body but also to uplift the spirits, providing couples with a memorable and harmonious Valentine’s Day experience at Kuda Villingili Resort.
At Kuda Villingili, love and utmost care is woven into every detail, and the exclusive Valentine’s programme offers an array of charming dining experiences. Ignite your passion under the Maldivian stars with a private BBQ dinner experience on Club Beach. The sound of waves and the romantic ambience set the perfect atmosphere for an intimate and memorable evening. For a truly immersive experience, guests can choose to dive into romance with a candlelit table set up right within the infinity pool. It’s a unique and intimate way to savor a romantic dinner.
The resort also offers a culinary journey of love at Mar-Umi, where a special curated menu of exquisite Peruvian-Japanese fusion dishes awaits. Additionally, guests can begin their day with indulgence as the resort provides a luxurious in-villa champagne breakfast. As the sun rises over the ocean, enjoy a private and serene moment with your loved one, accompanied by a delightful breakfast spread with the soothing serenade of the waves in the background.
For all new bookings and stays between 22nd January to 20th February 2024, guests will receive a complimentary bottle of champagne, adding a touch of romance to their stay; your villa’s bed will be adorned with enchanting decorations; you can luxuriate in the lavish in-villa bubble bath, for the most relaxed way to unwind and celebrate with your partner. The resort is committed to ensuring that this indulgent experience fosters a perfect moment for relaxation and connection for couples who take up the Valentine’s offer.
Kuda Villingili Resort invites you to celebrate love in its purest form, with a blend of luxury, romance, and unforgettable experiences. This Valentine’s Offer is a journey into paradise, where every detail is crafted to create memories that last a lifetime.
For booking and more information about the Valentine’s Day Special Offer, please visit: www.kudavillingili.com/offers. View Kuda Villingili’s Valentine’s Day Special Programme here: www.kudavillingili.com/mediakit/experiences/valentines-day-special-program.html.
