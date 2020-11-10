Banish winter blues, dive into luxury with Anantara Dhigu, Veli Maldives Resorts

Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort and Anantara Veli Maldives Resort are once again welcoming guests to their shared turquoise lagoon and white sand shores, offering a host of new experiences for guests to indulge in.

Ideally located in the South Male Atoll, just a 30-minute speedboat journey from Male Airport, both resorts offer the perfect spot to escape the autumn and winter blues and immerse in an island paradise, where space and isolation go hand in hand with luxurious privacy.

Offering discerning travellers barefoot elegance in a tropical haven, Anantara Dhigu is the perfect place to create memories for a lifetime. Equipped for all the family, a variety of luxury accommodation options offer stunning views and private pools, with direct beach access or overwater serenity.

Neighbouring luxury resort Anantara Veli is an adults-only resort for those seeking the ultimate romantic getaway or to celebrate special occasions with friends.

Together with the exclusive sister property Naladhu Private Island, the three resorts form a bespoke collection of sanctuaries nestled around a stunning lagoon that celebrates the Maldives in all its natural beauty and cultural allure.

With a multitude of dining and leisure options, this trio of resorts offer something for everyone with multiple new immersive experiences, showcasing the beauty of the destination.

Activities in the water include snorkelling with nurse sharks, diving, surfing and learning about the ocean and coral restoration projects with the resident marine biologist.

For those preferring to unwind with less action, the palm-fringed islands are perfect for reclining to the gentle sound of waves lapping the endless white sand beaches or soothe body and mind at the Anantara Spa with a massage or spa ritual.

Private island for a day

The resorts offer an unrivalled private island experience, with the exclusive use of Gulhifushi Island providing the chance to live like Robinson Crusoe for the day.

Guests can enjoy the privacy and seclusion of an uninhabited island without compromising an array of five-star trappings and rejuvenating experiences including lavish dining.

Following a sumptuous picnic breakfast, the resort’s marine biologist leads a guided snorkel tour to explore the surrounding coral gardens to get up close and personal with the extraordinary marine life and colourful coral.

Appetites are then sated by a sizzling barbecue with specialities from both land and sea, prepared by a private chef.

Slumber away the afternoon with a thoughtful healing massage to heal the body and recharge the mind. Complete the spa experience with afternoon tea, prepared at a beach table carved out of sand.

The perfect island day wraps up with sunset cocktails, before heading back to the resort as twilight falls.

Blissful new spa treatments

As relaxation and ‘me time’ have become even more important over recent months, Anantara Spa in Maldives has reopened with a newly refreshed menu and four new signature journeys, all of which offer a unique experience.

Additional couples’ treatments are now available allowing guests to reconnect in paradise.

Al fresco treatments also debut at Anantara Spa, taking advantage of the magical surroundings of the island, including a brand new and exclusive floating massage and a new moonlight treatment on the beach.

The Sundari Sunset spa ritual awakens the senses on a floating platform, with the sound of waves below during a deep relaxation massage, followed by chilled Champagne while watching the sun go down.

Once darkness has fallen, the Moonlight Reflections spa healing ritual encompasses meditation and a healing massage on a private beach under the moon and stars.

Guest nutrition consultancy

Hand in hand with current trends desiring space, privacy and relaxation, comes a renewed focus on looking after the body, how we nurture and feed it, and our overall lifestyles.

The resorts now have a resident nutritionist and are offering a Guest Nutrition Consultancy.

The new service gives guests the opportunity for one on one consultations in nutrition, movement therapy and lifestyle improvement, along with assessing current health status, concerns and goals. This can also extend to developing fully customised nutrition plans and wellness programmes for guests.

Introducing Anantara App

Launching now with Anantara’s Maldives properties, the new Anantara App offers guests an on-resort, socially distanced, digital solution for a range of requirements, from check in and check out, accessing billing information, requesting in-room services, restaurant menus and reservations and booking leisure activities and appointments at the spa, all through a live chat with the resort team.

The app enables guests to communicate directly with the team to ask questions and finalise arrangements, helping to facilitate a smooth and enjoyable stay.

Peace of mind

To ensure guests feel safe and secure during their stay, Anantara’s Stay With Peace of Mind programme builds on existing health and safety measures for heightened sanitisation and hygiene.

Guests at Anantara Dhigu, Anantara Veli and Naladhu Private Island can feel safe in the knowledge that the resorts are operating in line with World Health Organisation and local Maldivian health authority regulations, in addition to implementing enhanced levels of sanitation throughout the resorts.