Visit Maldives exhibits at WTM virtual fair

Visit Maldives has taken part in one of the leading travel and tourism events, World Travel Market (WTM) Virtual 2020.

This year, WTM has been fully shifted to a virtual fair due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The virtual fair takes place from November 9-11, at 7-10am (UK time) daily.

WTM Virtual is joined by leading travel and tourism experts focusing on restoring and developing business connections amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Live conference sessions and forums focusing on the obstacles the tourism industry is facing globally, and how to tackle them with trendy and innovative solutions to suit the situation is set to take place during the three-day fair. The event organisers have also stated that a roadmap will be created for this purpose.

Visit Maldives will also join one-to-one meetings and speed networking sessions which will help in building connections among businesses and individuals, as well as increase the brand visibility and awareness of Maldives.

“The island nation has a unique geographical formation of islands which helps in ensuring the health and safety of tourists, thus, Maldives will be promoted as a safe haven during the event,” a statement issued by Visit Maldives read.

Along with Visit Maldives, five industry partners are participating in the virtual event. They are Villa Hotels & Resorts, Kaimoo Hotels & Resorts, Sun Siyam Resorts, Radisson Blu Resort Maldives, and Robinson Club Maldives.

Thoyyib Mohamed, the Managing Director of Visit Maldives, described WTM Virtual as a brilliant opportunity to promote the Maldives as one of the safest tourist destinations in the world at the moment.

“WTM Virtual 2020 is one of the leading global events for the travel and tourism industry. By participating in this event, we hope to assure travellers that Maldives is indeed a safe destination to travel to. Our aim is to increase our brand visibility and awareness to increase tourist arrivals during this time,” he said.

Due to Covid-19, several marketing activities and strategies have been shifted to online and digital mediums; the WTM London Virtual event is one of them.

Visit Maldives has been taking part in several online events throughout the year to promote Maldives tourism, and many more are planned for the remainder of the year.

Since the reopening of borders in July, Maldives has also attracted several influencers and celebrities from all over the world. Demi Rose, Katie Price and Natalie are among the ones who have travelled to the “sunny side of life” from the UK and they have featured the island nation and its properties in a number of social media posts.

“Visit Maldives anticipates that there will be more such travellers in the future,” the statement read.

Prior to the lockdown in March, 32,818 visitors from the UK arrived in the Maldives this year. A total of of 3,737 tourists from the UK has visited the Maldives since the border reopening.