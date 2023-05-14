Escape the summer with a memorable family getaway at Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa

Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa, the all-pool villa resort invites families to beat the heat this summer holiday with a one-of-a-kind family getaway.

Nestled in the North Malé Atoll and surrounded by the enticing turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean, Hilton Maldives Amingiri is directly accessible at all times of the day from Velana International Airport via a scenic 20-minute premium speedboat ride.

Families who prefer the luxury of additional leisure space can book the Overwater Suite with Pool, with its separate living area and daybed, while larger groups can opt for the two-bedroom villas.

Signature restaurants offer a variety of options for every palate, including a children’s menu available throughout. Teenagers can retreat to Re:Fuel, a rooftop lounge exclusively for them. Families can also share especially memorable mealtimes with private sandbank picnics and sunken dinners on the beach.

Active holidaymakers enjoy a wealth of adventures, from water sports, seasonal shark and manta snorkel trips to sunset dhoni cruises, movie nights on the beach, and football, basketball and tennis on the outdoor court. Aura Pool Bar is a lively entertainment hub with foosball, pool and table tennis tables, as well as a gaming corner equipped with a PS5 and a wide screen.

Soul-seekers and young spa goers can immerse themselves in the serenity of Amingiri Spa, with its age-appropriate Young Zen programme and family wellness retreats.

All junior explorers will enjoy Krakengiri Kids’ Club. One of the largest in the Maldives, the purpose-built facility features an outdoor children’s play pool and mini splash park. The interior accommodates a nap room and a quiet toddler’s room that is separate from the more visually stimulating arts and crafts area, finished with an interactive doodle wall.

For more information or to make reservations, guests may visit Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa or call +960 664 63 64.