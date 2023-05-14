Unwind in a blissful summer escape at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa

Make the Indian Ocean your summer home this year, with an unforgettable escape at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa on Vagaru Island. Just a short flight from the GCC and an easy 55-minute seaplane ride from Malé, this enchanting paradise ticks all of your tropical island boxes: swaying palms trees, clear balmy seas, and an endless spectrum of blues as far as the eye can see.

Crafted with families, friends and multigenerational groups in mind, the Duplex Beach Pool Villas are the perfect place to make yourself at home this summer. Among the most spacious villas in the Maldives, these two-bedroom retreats are spread across 285sqm, offering an abundance of room and seclusion. With a master and twin bedroom on the ground floor, and an expansive living space on the upper level, you can rest, relax and reconnect in complete privacy. Outside, a shaded deck, private swimming pool and sitting area are situated mere steps from the sand.

Ripe for adventure

If you can draw yourself away from your beguiling beach house, you’ll discover an array of attractions for every member of the family. Junior guests will delight in island-wide adventures at the FAMiLY by JW – Little Griffins Kids Club, which boasts an inspiring program of 100 activities designed to spark creativity and activeness in a fun and safe environment. Let your little ones live out their wildest fantasies with a choice of themed activities including Jungle Island, Fairytales, Pirates, and Outer Space with experiences like Scavenger Hunts, Rocket Making, Build and Protect Your Castle, and an Island Exploration across the resort.

While the children are busy having the time of their lives, parents and guardians can set out on their own Maldivian adventure, exploring the kaleidoscopic underwater scenes of the Shaviyani Atoll with snorkelling and scuba diving tours, or taking to the waves via jet skiing, stand-up paddleboarding and kitesurfing. For a more relaxed ambience, the resort’s adults-only infinity pool, Pool 18, beckons for sun-kissed dips and spectacular sea views.

Inspiring dining

Once you’ve worked up an appetite above and below the water, explore JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa’s exceptional culinary line-up, with a choice of five restaurant and three bars. Don’t miss the resort’s newest dining concept, RIHA, a sunken outdoor table on the water’s edge, where you can savour a sublime eight-course Indian dinner cooked right before your eyes, backdropped by a breathtaking sunset.

An endless summer

Make that summer holiday last even longer, with an unmissable offer from JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa. When you stay for 10 nights or more, you’ll enjoy a complimentary upgrade from Bed & Breakfast to the All-Inclusive ‘Savour the Endless’ package, with daily breakfast and dinner at Aailaa; lunch at Aailaa, Fiamma or Kaashi; unlimited drinks from the All-Inclusive menu in the resort restaurants and bars; one three-course beach dinner; a 60% discount on dining at Hashi & Shio; complimentary dining for children under the age of 12; and dedicated butler service to cater to your every whim. With benefits such as these, you’ll never want to leave.

For further information on the offer, please visit: www.marriott.com/offers/stay-10-nights-get-all-inclusive-off-71647/