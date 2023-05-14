Banyan Tree Group bolsters MarCom team to elevate Maldives Resorts

Strengthening the offline and online presence of Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru, Dhawa Ihuru and Angsana Velavaru across the globe

The Banyan Tree Group has recently announced the appointment of a new MarCom trio for its properties in the Maldives. This strategic move aims to elevate the marketing communications initiatives of three properties, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru, Dhawa Ihuru, and Angsana Velavaru, by developing effective campaigns that resonate with a wider audience and ultimately boost revenue.

The newly formed team comprises three talented individuals, each bringing unique skills and experiences to the table. Ronalaine Fernandez Sato, the MarCom and PR Manager, brings with her 13 years of extensive experience in the hospitality, travel, and tourism sectors. Having worked in the Maldives and the Philippines, Ronalaine has a deep understanding of both markets and destinations. Her proficiency in creativity, attention to detail, adaptability, and ability to work under pressure played a pivotal role during the successful transformation and reopening of Finolhu Baa Atoll Maldives in 2020, where she previously served as the Assistant Manager – PR & Communications. Ronalaine’s expertise and warm personality make her a valuable addition to the team.

Joining Ronalaine is Riri Anggraheni Eka Rimandasari, the Ecommerce Manager, who brings over nine years of marketing experience to her role. Riri’s previous position as Customer Relationship Management, Ecommerce, and Digital Marketing Manager for Cornerstone Retail Management, a sister company of Sheraton Hotel Group Indonesia, equipped her with a strong background in driving digital marketing strategies. Riri’s journalism background, including working for national TV channels and online shows in Indonesia, adds an extra dimension to her skill set. Furthermore, her commitment to mental health advocacy through the establishment of Peduli ODGJ Indonesia demonstrates her dedication to promoting well-being within the workplace. Riri’s enthusiasm to explore the Maldives, coupled with her certification in PADI Open Water Diving, promises exciting adventures beyond her professional responsibilities.

Completing the trio is Khaled Jarrah, the Assistant Digital Marketing Manager, who has been with the Banyan Tree Group for nearly two years. Khaled’s journey began as a chef in renowned properties such as Crown Plaza® Hotels and Resorts, Holiday Inn – The Business Park, and IHG Hotels and Resorts in Qatar. His transition into sales and marketing showcased his creative prowess, ultimately leading him to his current role in digital marketing. Khaled’s track record in successfully implementing digital marketing strategies at Banyan Tree Doha resulted in substantial growth across social media platforms. A Jordanian native, Khaled’s passion for food extends beyond his professional life, as he loves to discover new culinary delights or cook for his loved ones.

The collaboration of these three individuals, each with their distinct backgrounds, forms a dynamic team united by the shared goal of enhancing the offline and online presence of Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru, Dhawa Ihuru, and Angsana Velavaru. By harnessing their collective expertise, the team aims to attract the right guests for each resort, strengthening the brand’s global reach and ensuring exceptional experiences for visitors.

With their diverse skills, experiences, and shared dedication to excellence, the new MarCom trio is poised to propel the marketing communications initiatives of the Banyan Tree Group’s Maldivian properties to new heights. Their appointment represents the group’s commitment to delivering exceptional design-led experiences while promoting stewardship and well-being—a combination that is sure to captivate and attract discerning travelers from around the world.

The Banyan Tree Group, one of the world’s leading independent, multi-branded hospitality groups, operates three luxurious resorts in the Maldives, each offering a unique and unforgettable experience for travelers. Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru is a picturesque island paradise surrounded by crystal-clear turquoise waters and pristine white sandy beaches. The resort boasts private villas with direct access to the beach, a stunning spa, and a range of water sports activities. Dhawa Ihuru, on the other hand, provides a tranquil and intimate retreat, nestled on a private coral island. Guests can immerse themselves in the beauty of the underwater world through snorkeling or diving adventures, indulge in rejuvenating spa treatments, and savor exquisite dining options. Lastly, Angsana Velavaru captures the essence of Maldivian luxury with its spacious villas suspended over the sparkling Indian Ocean. This idyllic resort offers a host of activities, including snorkeling, dolphin-watching, and sunset cruises, ensuring a truly magical experience for all who visit.

For more information about the Banyan Tree Group, visit www.banyantree.com.