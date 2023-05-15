Angsana Velavaru celebrates Maldives Children’s Day at Maaenboodhoo School

In commemoration of Children’s Day (traditionally celebrated in the Maldives on May 10), Angsana Velavaru spent the day with the pupils of Maaenboodhoo School at Dh. Maaenboodhoo, South Nilandhe (Dhaalu) Atoll, a 30-minute speedboat ride away from the property.

With a lively atmosphere, a special assembly and programme followed by a hearty lunch was held on the school grounds to put a smile on every child’s face. The School’s Parent Teacher Association headed by Principal Ali Mufeed welcomed Angsana Velavaru’s representatives – Ameeg Ismael, Human Resources Manager and Abdul Nasir, Housekeeping Manager. Ismael and Nasir then presented 160 sets of stationery packs to the little ones’ delight.

“As part of the Banyan Tree Group, we live by our brand motto Embracing the Environment, Empowering People. We are committed to practicing social responsibility, and caring for local communities. We are grateful for this opportunity to inspire the future generations to learn, grow, and reach their full potential,” Ismael stated.

“In other parts of the world, Children’s Day is celebrated annually on June 1. What matters most is we dedicate one day to honour the little ones. In fact, every day, we have to exert efforts to care for them, encourage them, and pave a better future for them,” Nasir added.

With the relentless wish that no child would be left behind, Maaenboodhoo School’s Parent Teacher Association expressed their gratitude towards the management of Angsana Velavaru for showing love to the pupils on their special day.

Meanwhile, Angsana Velavaru, known as “Turtle Island” in the Dhivehi language, and the first to have an exclusive collection of water villas in the Maldives, offers five all-inclusive packages to cater for diverse guest preferences – from gourmet foodies to family travellers, spa lovers and nature enthusiasts.

Perched on a private lagoon in the virtually untouched South Nilandhe Atoll, Angsana Velavaru introduces a new style of intrepid travel to experience the very best of #AngsanaMoments.

