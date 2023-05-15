Hang Ten in Champions Territory: Surfing at Four Seasons Resort Kuda Huraa

Surfers from around the world are gearing up for the thrill of a lifetime as the surfing season at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa kicks off. With its renowned local breaks, expert coaches, bespoke surf cruises, and exhilarating seaplane “surfaris,” the resort is a haven for wave-riders seeking the ultimate surfing experience.

General Manager Didier Jardin expressed the resort’s enthusiasm for surfing, stating, “We’re a little bit surf-obsessed here at Kuda Huraa.” The resort offers lagoon-based lessons for surfers as young as six, catering to beginners and professionals alike. The prestigious Surfing Champions Trophy, now celebrating its 10th anniversary, has attracted world-class surfers such as Kelly Slater and Tom Curren, further showcasing the exceptional surf experience available at Kuda Huraa.

The 2022 Four Seasons Maldives Surfing Champions Trophy, known as “the world’s most luxurious surfing event,” brought together legendary surfers from the “Momentum Generation” and Maldives Surfing Champion Hussain “Iboo” Areef to compete in a unique event format featuring single, twin, and thruster fin contests. Last year’s champion, Kelly Slater, praised the location, saying, “The Maldives is one of those places that I want to come back to year after year. It’s just such a great location, and the waves are beautiful; they’re playful but high level and high-performance surf.”

Excitement is building for this year’s Surfing Champions Trophy, scheduled to take place from August 21 to 28, 2023. Surf enthusiasts eagerly await the announcement of the first competitors, anticipating an exhilarating display of talent and skill.

For those planning a visit to Kuda Huraa, the surf season runs year-round for beginners and from April to October for experienced surfers. Guests can start by learning the essentials in the calm waters of the resort’s lagoon before venturing out to the nearby breaks, where perfect waves await. The breaks around Kuda Huraa, including Honkies, Chickens, Cokes, Sultans, Ninjas, and Tombstones, offer a variety of waves catering to different skill levels and preferences.

In addition to guided Tropicsurf lessons and sessions, Kuda Huraa offers a unique experience: the opportunity to charter a private seaplane and explore untouched breaks in the Maldivian wilderness. Surfers can paddle out to remote, pristine waves surrounded by the breathtaking beauty of the Maldives, all while enjoying refreshments and the freedom to chase the perfect tide.

The Surf’s Up package at Kuda Huraa includes guest accommodations with daily buffet breakfast, round-trip speedboat transfers, guided boat transfers to local surf breaks, use of surf equipment and stand-up paddle boards, a welcome gift, welcome drink, and fresh fruits in the bungalow. Guests can choose between the Beginner or Experienced Surfer program, with options for lagoon-based courses, ocean-based excursions, coaching clinics, and guided surf excursions.

To plan a surfing break at Four Seasons Kuda Huraa, interested individuals can book online, email reservations.mal@fourseasons.com. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a beginner looking to catch your first wave, Kuda Huraa promises an unforgettable surfing experience in the lap of luxury.