Dusit Thani Maldives invites local island schools for National Children’s Day celebration

To celebrate National Children’s Day, Dusit Thani Maldives once again welcomed local children from the nearby schools of Dharavandhoo, Kihaadhoo, and Dhonfanu to spend an unforgettable day exploring the luxurious facilities of the renowned island resort.

This annual tradition, which began in 2013, with the exception of the Covid-19 regulation period, saw children embarking on an immersive tour across the resort. Their delightful exploration included visits to the resort’s rooms, restaurants, kids club, and a rare behind-the-scenes tour of the resort’s housekeeping and engineering facilities.

Adding to the festivities, a range of activities were available throughout the day, including temporary sticker applications, face painting and Ice-cream at the Sand Bar. A significant highlight was the Baa Atoll Police’s participation, conducting an interactive traffic and road awareness game with prizes to educate the children in a fun and engaging manner.

To top off the day, the young guests were treated to a variety of child-friendly dishes at The Market Restaurant, adding to the day’s excitement.

“It gives our team immense pride to host this annual event, which has been a tradition since 2013, barring the COVID regulation period. We aim to provide the children with a first-hand experience of hotel operations,” said Reinhold Johann, General Manager of Dusit Thani Maldives.

Mauroof Mohamed, Director of Human Resources at Dusit Thani Maldives, and a native of Dharavandhoo, emphasised the event’s social importance. “During my childhood, opportunities to connect with children from nearby islands were limited. Now, one of our primary objectives is to invite children from different islands to forge connections and shared friendships. We believe these interactions will foster collaboration and unity as they mature into productive Maldivian citizens,” Mauroof stated.

Dusit Thani Maldives remains a committed community partner, dedicated to nurturing a brighter future for the children of the Maldives and fostering the young minds that will one day lead this paradise nation.