Reethi Beach Resort triumphs with ten medals and two special awards at FHAM Global Culinary Challenge & Exhibition

Reethi Beach Resort has celebrated its remarkable achievements at the Global Culinary Challenge & Exhibition organized by Food and Hospitality Asia Maldives (FHAM). The event took place from May 8 to May 10, 2023, at Hulhumalé Central Park, and featured 110 stalls representing more than 50 local and international companies from the food and hospitality industry.

The culinary challenge featured more than 600 participants from 11 countries competing in 21 categories, including over 500 participants representing 120 resorts in the Maldives. The event was a huge success, and Reethi Beach Resort is proud to have been part of it.

The chefs from Reethi Beach Resort showcased their culinary skills and won a total of ten medals and two special awards at the event. The following are the awards won by the chefs from Reethi Beach Resort:

R.A. Sisira Kumara , Fruit & Vegetable Carving – Gold Medal 1st Place & Most Outstanding Artist from Competition

, Fruit & Vegetable Carving – Gold Medal 1st Place & Most Outstanding Artist from Competition Wijethungage Shehan Maduwantha , Lamb Hot Cooking, Gold Medal

, Lamb Hot Cooking, Gold Medal Rubin Star, Beef Hot Cooking, Gold Medal

Beef Hot Cooking, Gold Medal Wijethungage Shehan Maduwantha , Vegetarian Main Course, Silver Medal

, Vegetarian Main Course, Silver Medal Mangala Madusanka Weerasingha , Dress the Cake (Pastry), Silver Medal

, Dress the Cake (Pastry), Silver Medal Wijethungage Shehan Maduwantha , Poultry – Hot Cooking, Silver Medal

, Poultry – Hot Cooking, Silver Medal Anarul Sekh , Lamb Hot Cooking – Silver Medal

, Lamb Hot Cooking – Silver Medal Ibrahim Maahil Mukthaar , The Young Chef Main Course and Dessert, Bronze Medal

, The Young Chef Main Course and Dessert, Bronze Medal T.D. Dishan Diluka , Lamb Hot Cooking – Bronze Medal

, Lamb Hot Cooking – Bronze Medal Anarul Sekh , Poultry – Hot Cooking, Bronze Medal

, Poultry – Hot Cooking, Bronze Medal T.D. Dishan Diluka , Seafood – Hot Cooking, Merit

, Seafood – Hot Cooking, Merit Anarul Sekh, Beef Hot Cooking, Merit

These remarkable achievements are a testament to the expertise, dedication, and creativity of the culinary team at Reethi Beach Resort. Their commitment to delivering unparalleled dining experiences for guests is evident in their exceptional culinary skills and unwavering passion for their craft.

Last year, under the guidance of Executive Chef Farish Mukhthar, Reethi Beach Resort participated in the Hotel Asia International Culinary Challenge 2022 and secured seven medals in seven categories. The resort’s culinary team has consistently showcased their exemplary skills and dedication to crafting flavorful cuisines that enhance the gastronomical experiences of guests.

Reethi Beach Resort remains committed to providing its guests with the finest culinary offerings. The resort’s diverse range of restaurants offers a tantalizing selection of international and local cuisine, prepared by the best chefs in the Maldives. The team’s recent achievements further reinforce the resort’s position as a culinary destination of choice for discerning travelers.