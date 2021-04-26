Soneva Jani introduces mobility-friendly overwater villa

Soneva Jani, the award-winning resort in the Maldives’ Noonu Atoll, has introduced a mobility-friendly Water Reserve to its portfolio of luxurious private villas.

Specially designed for guests using wheelchairs and mobility aids, the two-bedroom overwater villa was launched as part of Chapter Two, a new era for the resort that includes 27 new Water Reserves, new dining destinations and a new Wellness Centre.

The vast, 772 sqm (8,309 sqft) Two Bedroom Water Reserve has a maximum occupancy of four adults and two children.

Found at the start of the winding Chapter Two jetty on the southern tip of the island, it is positioned towards the sunrise, making the most of the uninterrupted views towards the horizon.

The spacious, open-plan living space on the ground floor ensures ease of movement for wheelchair users, flowing seamlessly between the light-filled communal living areas.

On request, the large TV lounge can be converted into a wheelchair-friendly bedroom, featuring a specially designed en-suite bathroom, shower and toilet with rails and grab bars.

Also on the ground floor is the master bedroom suite, which features an adjacent children’s room, a retractable roof to see the stars, and an open-air bathroom with a tub overlooking the lagoon.

Upstairs, there is an additional bedroom suite, with its own dressing room, en-suite bathroom, dining sala and specious roof terrace.

The elegant, understated interiors celebrate the stunning natural setting. Floor-to-ceiling windows command panoramic ocean vistas, reclaimed driftwood is repurposed into sculptural centrepieces, and playful glass portholes dotted across the villa floor peer directly into the turquoise lagoon below.

A wheelchair-friendly ramp allows easy access to the villa’s spectacular outdoor living space.

The sweeping terrace features a large, freshwater swimming pool and steps down into the lagoon. Loungers, sunken seating, a swing seat and catamaran nets offer a selection of comfortable spots to while away the day, while the design of the villa roof overhang provides ample shade from the Maldivian sunshine.

All guests staying in a Chapter Two Water Reserve or Island Reserve at Soneva Jani are invited to experience Soneva Unlimited. This indulgent offering enables them to enjoy everything the resort has to offer, within the price of their Chapter Two villa.

This includes unlimited drinks and dining at all Soneva Jani restaurants and In-villa Dining (including with visiting Michelin-starred chefs), unlimited spa treatments, massages and wellness therapies (including with visiting practitioners), and limitless experiences, including diving.

Also included is a personal Barefoot Butler, daily laundry service, daily replenishment of the in-villa minibar and pantry, and complimentary shared transfers between Malé International Airport and Soneva Jani.

Soneva Jani presents a collection of island sanctuaries and overwater villas set within a lagoon of crystal-clear waters, fringed by pristine beaches and blanketed in lush tropical greenery.

Fifty-one overwater villas on the Retreat and Reserve Jetties are complete with a private pool and a retractable roof to stargaze from the master bedroom, while many have slides into the water below.

Stay in a Water or Island Reserve to discover all dining, experiences, spa and more with Soneva Unlimited.

Three island villas are nestled in the island foliage, steps from the sandy beach.

Dine on a variety of cuisines, ranging from plant-based fine dining and beach barbecues to elaborate romantic escapades. You can indulge in culinary adventures such as dining around the lagoon, castaway picnics, garden lunches and cooking classes.

Explore the glimmering galaxies from the observatory or enjoy water sports, scuba diving, spa and Ayurveda therapies at the Wellness Centre, or dolphin cruises.