Komandoo Maldives appoints Dustin Kennedy as Resort Manager

Komandoo Resort Maldives, one of the country’s best-ranking resorts for romance and a firm favourite to anyone looking for an adults-only, small island getaway in the Maldives, has announced the appointment of Dustin Kennedy to the position of Resort Manager.

Prior to accepting the offer to lead the passionate team of Champions at Komandoo and manage the charming 65-villa gem in the north of Lhaviyani Atoll, Dustin gained a wealth of experience from a career in hospitality that has spanned 20 years.

Born into a family of hoteliers in Zimbabwe, Dustin followed tradition, and at 19 started his travels across the globe, working his way up through the ranks of the hospitality industry.

With appointments as far afield as UK, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Zanzibar and Dubai already part of his extensive portfolio, he landed in the Maldives in December 2019 to take up the post of Resort Manager at Komandoo’s sister property, Hurawalhi Maldives; his story continues at Komandoo.

“I have found the Maldivians to be one, if not THE most, naturally savvy hospitality champions I have ever worked with, it is embedded in their DNA,”Dustin said.

“As a destination, for me, the Maldives is a good balance of authentic hospitality delivered to the highest of luxury standards by mainly local Maldivian champions. It’s a destination second to none in so many ways: sustainability, equality, access to fresh local produce, and abundance of ocean life. I would like to say that it is an absolute privilege to be at Komandoo and I intend to continue with much of the same strong ethos and love that has become part of the essence of the resort.”

Aside from being an avid world traveller, Dustin is a keen golfer with a handicap of seven, he likes a game of tennis and padel tennis, fishing and, enjoying Asian-style cuisine – the spicier the better, with Maldivian chillis at every opportunity!

Loyal to his Cape Town home, close to the famous wine region of Franshoek, his favourite wines are both South African: Chocolate Block Red and Iona Sauvignon Blanc.

Dustin has a great passion for people and is motivated by creating experiences and moments that our guests will cherish for years to come; he endeavours to continue evolving the resort, while ensuring its natural and authentic soul remains firmly intact.

He, along with Komandoo’s Champions, is looking forward to greeting you in paradise soon.

Located in Lhaviyani atoll, Komandoo offers 65 villas in five categories. Each of them is independent well-appointed villas spaced adequately to provide privacy.

Since first opening in 1998, the resort has provided its guests with a unique take on the Maldivian dream holiday with its quiet, adult-only vibe, understated luxury and excellent service. It has remained one of the country’s best-ranking resorts for romance and a firm favourite to anyone looking for an adults-only, small island getaway in the Maldives.

For more information and bookings, please visit www.komandoo.com or contact the resort via email reservations@komandoo.com.