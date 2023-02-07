Crown & Champa Resorts announces key appointments at 3 resorts

Crown & Champa Resorts collection has announced three key new appointments: Ali Navaz as the General Manager of the truly adults-only Komandoo Island Resort & Spa, Bahauddeen as the Resort Manager of Hurawalhi Island Resort, home to 5.8 Undersea Restaurant and Jorge Amaro as the General Manager of the all-beach bungalow Innahura Maldives Resort – all resorts in the dive famed Lhaviyani Atoll.

Ali Navaz – General Manager, Komandoo Island Resort & Spa

Ali Navaz has been with the collection for 5 years and brings his local experience in the industry spanning 22 years. He joined Hurawalhi Island Resort at its opening in 2017 as the Front of House Manager. His dedication and exceptional service to the Hurawalhi team paved his promotion to Resort Manager in March 2021. Navaz, with his excellent guest service and operational skills has led the team in the right direction. The 60-key property, ranked #7 in 2022 TripAdvisor’s Top Romantic Hotels in Asia – boutique resort, Komandoo Island Resort & Spa in January 2023 welcomes Navaz as it’s new General Manager.

Bahauddeen – Resort Manager, Hurawalhi Island Resort

Bahauddeen, better known as Bahau to the team, joined the resort collection as the Resort Manager at the time of the pre-opening of Kudadoo Maldives Private Island in October 2018. He played an instrumental role in upholding Kudadoo at its world-class, fully inclusive experiences of freedom reimagined. Bahau is a Maldivian and has been in the hospitality industry for 22 years and will be bringing his immense experience now to Kudadoo’s 90-key sister resort Hurawalhi Island Resort as Resort Manager from January 2023.

Jorge Amaro – General Manager, Innahura Maldives Island

Jorge, from Portugal brings 25 years of hospitality experience to the 78-key Innahura Maldives Island as its newly appointed General Manager. He has worked in multiple hotels in France, Portugal, and Seychelles and is well-experienced in resort operations in the Maldives.