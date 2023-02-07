Italian Chef Alberto Faccani to helm Flying Sauces at Soneva Fushi

Italian chef and entrepreneur Alberto Faccani is collaborating with award-winning sustainable luxury resorts operator Soneva to bring Italy’s two Michelin-starred Magnolia Ristorante to Soneva Fushi in the Maldives. He will delight guests at the resort’s popular fine-dining zipline restaurant, Flying Sauces, during an exclusive residency from February 1 to April 30, 2023.

Chef Alberto has always been passionate about cooking and honed his skills at an early age at the Michelin-starred La Frasca and Enoteca Pinchiorri restaurants. Learning technical experimentation from Gualtiero Marchesi and Ferran Adrià, as well as the expert handling of raw materials from Massimiliano Alajmo, helped inspire his culinary style and forge his own path. In 2003, when he was just 27 years old, he opened Magnolia Ristorante in northern Italy’s gastronomic region of Emilia-Romagna. Serving creative seafood dishes with strong local roots, imaginative combinations and striking presentation, Magnolia received its first Michelin star in 2005 and another in 2017.

Named as one of the ‘100 chefs who have changed Italian cuisine in the last 10 years’ by prestigious food and wine guide, Identità Golose, today he remains just as committed to elevating culinary standards. In his role as chef and entrepreneur, he oversees Magnolia Ristorante and Relais Villa Margherita, as well as the Magnolia To Go concept – an itinerant van that interprets haute cuisine with street food. Chef Alberto’s initiative also gave rise to Magnolia Catering, which organises private and public events throughout Europe, and his new Ristorante Veranda, which takes pride of place along the Cesenatico seafront, is scheduled to open in February 2023.

Flying Sauces featuring Alberto Faccani at Soneva Fushi will showcase his signature style that’s entirely driven by food, crafted using noteworthy ingredients with no anchoring to tradition and a focus on the dining experience as a whole.

“Ristorante Magnolia is the realisation of a lifelong dream. It allowed me to express my passion for cooking and to work on other important projects, including a collaboration with Soneva Fushi”, explains chef Alberto. “The sea is part of me. Feeling it close gives me the energy and strength I need. Furthermore, its breeze accompanies me, every day, all the way to the kitchen. This allows me to unleash my creativity through different forms, giving traditional recipes a new and contemporary twist. With the help and support of my colleagues, I can bring my idea of cooking to life in several places around the world at the same time”.

Working alongside chef Alberto during the 12-week Flying Sauces residency will be Chef de Partie at Magnolia Ristorante, Sean Conti. Hailing from Longiano in the region of Emilia-Romagna, chef Sean studied Fine Art in Milan before donning his chef whites and forging a career in the culinary industry. With extensive experience working in Michelin-starred kitchens, chef Sean combines his knowledge of fine art with his passion for food to create visually striking dishes.

Launched in 2021, Flying Sauces is the first fine dining zipline experience in the world, complete with an open treetop kitchen 12 metres above the ground. After being securely strapped into safety harnesses, guests soar along a 200-metre zipline route to reach an elevated dining platform where stunning views of the island’s lush greens and sparkling turquoise ocean await. Once seated, savour chef Alberto’s memorable menu, paired with a selection of over 9,000 wines from Soneva Fushi’s extensive cellar.

