Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi announces culinary partnership with famed World Pastry Champion Julien Alvarez

Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi is excited to partner with the world-renowned pastry chef Julien Alvarez, to host a series of culinary events not to be missed on the island between 12-15 February 2023. Keeping in line with the hotel’s effortless luxury and authentic hospitality, and most of all the true St Valentine’s flair, the resort will transform into days of romance and love.

There will be a romantic High Tea in Peacock Alley featuring artisan desserts exclusively curated by the Pastry Champion himself. Also, delicious sand elaborate treats will be served to guests throughout the day to celebrate this day of romance where partners choose each other just as believed in the Middle Ages by the French and the English – where birds choose their partners in the beginning of the February mating season.

Julien Alvarez

On 15 February, Chef Julien Alvarez will invite resort guests for a pastry masterclass on the beach. To make sure that everyone enjoys their unforgettable taste splendour, he will also transform the dessert menu at the signature restaurant Terra into a once-in-a-lifetime dining experience. The romantic venue offers intimate dining and aerial lagoon views in seven hand crafted bamboo pods located above the treetops.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Chef Julien Alvarez, an acclaimed talent in the pastry industry, to bring true epicurean excellence to the Maldives,” said Etienne Dalançon, General Manager of Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi. “And to share his passion for the creative techniques and superb quality in culinary arts – which is a philosophy that is infused throughout our resort.”

Born in Bergerac, France, Chef Julien Alvarez became the World’s Pastry Champion in 2011 and was named Best Pastry Chef in 2014 by Relais Dessert. Some of his career achievements include the Best Apprentice of France, an assistant to the World Pastry Champion of 2006 in the USA and receiving 5th place in the Spanish World Chocolate Masters in 2007. Prior to helming the pastry crown for Maison Ladurée, the famous Parisian bakery where the world’s first macaron was invented, he also worked as the Executive Pastry Chef in the Michelin-starred restaurants at Le Bristol Paris, the Café Pouchkine Paris and The Peninsula Hotel Paris.

For more information or to book a stay, please visit waldorfastoriamaldives.com or call +960-400-0300.