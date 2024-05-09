Awards
Cora Cora Maldives wins World Travel Awards’ best all-Inclusive resort title
It’s time to celebrate freedom and revel in the joy! Champagne bottles are popping in celebration as Cora Cora Maldives’ outstanding Premium All-Inclusive experience receives recognition at the World Travel Awards. The five-star resort has proudly clinched the esteemed title of Indian Ocean’s Leading All-Inclusive Resort for 2024. This prestigious honour marks a remarkable milestone for Cora Cora Maldives, solidifying its position as the premier all-inclusive destination in the entire Indian Ocean region.
“When we curated our Premium All-Inclusive offering, we wanted to give our guests the peace of mind that they could enjoy a fun and luxurious experience and leave their credit card in their room if they wanted to. Our team works incredibly hard to provide our guests with an enhanced and unforgettable Maldivian experience. I am thrilled that their admirable dedication is being celebrated at such a prestigious event,” delights Justin Swart, General Manager of Cora Cora Maldives.
Cora Cora Maldives proudly offers its Premium All-Inclusive Gourmet Meal Plan, available at all four restaurants and two bars, granting guests the freedom to indulge in their culinary desires at any time, including champagne. This comprehensive plan extends to refreshing smoothies, homemade gelato, and a diverse array of freshly prepared, all-day dining menus featuring extensive vegan and vegetarian options. Guests also enjoy access to the CoRa kids Club, exploration of the Dutch Onion® and Outdoor Heritage Site, non-motorised water sports, yoga, and sound healing at the MOKSHA Spa & Wellbeing Centre, along with a variety of enriching “How To” sessions.
Cora Cora Maldives’ Premium All-Inclusive offering anticipates and fulfils guests’ needs and desires, ensuring a seamless and unforgettable experience from the moment they arrive on the island. It’s no surprise that this luxurious resort has been recognised as the epitome of all-inclusive excellence in the entire Indian Ocean region!
Founded in 1993, the World Travel Awards honour and celebrate excellence across the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries. The prestigious World Travel Awards Gala, attended by industry leaders, influencers, and media, is a highlight of the travel calendar. An accolade from the World Travel Awards is universally esteemed as the pinnacle of industry recognition.
Comprising 100 villas, a water sports & diving centre, a gym, an overwater yoga pavilion, and an outdoor cinema, Cora Cora Maldives is conveniently accessible—just 45 minutes by seaplane from You can reach Cora Cora Maldives from Velana International Airport in just 45 minutes via seaplane, or opt for a domestic flight taking 30 minutes followed by a 20-minute speedboat ride. It stands as the quintessential tropical island retreat, offering an idyllic escape for travellers seeking unparalleled luxury and relaxation.
Atmosphere Core wins 4 World Travel Awards
Atmosphere Core, an international hospitality company, took home four highly-coveted trophies at the 2024 World Travel Awards. This substantial win is an industry wide recognition of the exceptional guest experiences, personalised service and inspiring ‘Joy of Giving’ approach to hospitality that Atmosphere is renowned for.
The company’s ultra-luxury brand, THE OZEN COLLECTION secured two awards. OZEN LIFE MAADHOO received the Indian Ocean’s Leading Villa Resort award, while Royal RESERVE at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI was named Maldives’ Leading Luxury Hotel Villa. Elegantly designed with sprawling bedrooms, lush gardens and bespoke services, the Royal RESERVE had already won in this category back in 2023.
Two resorts within the company’s Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts brand also received significant recognition. Atmosphere Kanifushi won Maldives’ Leading Family Resort, clinching this accolade for five consecutive years from 2020 to 2024. The five-star, ‘Naturally Maldivian’ VARU by Atmosphere won the title of Maldives’ Leading Resort, following its 2023 victory in the same category.
The winners were revealed at a dazzling ceremony in Dubai on 6th May, perfectly coinciding with the leading Arabian Travel Market event where Atmosphere Core has a strong presence with its own stand to showcase the beautiful private islands in the Maldives and other upcoming destinations in South Asia. Bassem Nasr El-Ghandour, the Assistant Director of Sales for the Middle East and Ram Bhoyroo the General Manager of Atmosphere Kanifushi were present to receive the awards.
Stéphane Laguette, Chief Commercial Officer of Atmosphere Core said of their win, “These awards are a recognition of the passion and dedication of all our teams at the resorts who strive to create unforgettable moments for guests, elevating their holiday into a dream private island escape in the beautiful Maldives. World Travel Awards are among the most prestigious honours in the industry, and we are truly privileged to be recognised.”
World Travel Awards celebrates excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries. Rewarding and celebrating organisations that consistently raise the bar and provide unparalleled services to discerning travellers from all over the globe.
Canareef Resort Maldives wins TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award 2024
Canareef Resort Maldives has announced its recent accolade as a winner of the prestigious TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award for 2024. This esteemed award places Canareef Resort among the top 10% of hotels worldwide, as recognized by millions of TripAdvisor travelers.
Each year, TripAdvisor gathers reviews and ratings from travelers around the globe to identify the most beloved businesses across various categories. Based on the exceptional feedback received from our valued guests, Canareef Resort Maldives has earned its place among the elite establishments in the hospitality industry.
Nestled in the breathtaking southern-most atoll of Addu, Canareef Resort offers an unparalleled escape to paradise. Accessible by domestic flight or direct flight to Gan International Airport, followed by a short speedboat ride, the resort boasts turquoise waters, freshwater lakes, and unspoiled nature.
With its own private picnic island and one of the longest beaches in the Maldives, Canareef Resort is a haven for relaxation and adventure. Guests can choose from 271 spacious beach villas, each featuring open-air bathrooms and stunning views of the surrounding landscape.
Indulge in delectable cuisine at two restaurants, enjoy personalized in-villa dining experiences, and explore 25 unique dive spots teeming with marine life. From historical sites to protected areas, Canareef Resort offers a diverse range of activities to cater to every traveler’s preferences.
In addition to world-class accommodations and amenities, Canareef Resort also features a Spa, fully equipped gym, diverse water sports, and entertainment programs for guests of all ages. Whether it’s a romantic getaway or a family vacation, Canareef promises a holiday of a lifetime.
Angsana Velavaru honoured with acclaimed recommendation on HolidayCheck 2024
Angsana Velavaru, an all-inclusive premium resort nestled in South Nilandhe Atoll, has announced its recognition as a top-rated accommodation on HolidayCheck for the year 2024. Renowned as “Turtle Island” in Dhivehi, the resort offers breathtaking ocean vistas amid shimmering turquoise waters.
HolidayCheck’s reputable endorsement in Germany and German-speaking nations highlights Angsana Velavaru’s dedication to outstanding hospitality and memorable stays. Especially impactful in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, where HolidayCheck holds sway among travellers, this accolade solidifies the resort’s reputation for excellence.
Travellers from these countries have consistently praised Angsana Velavaru for its impeccable service, stunning natural surroundings, and unwavering dedication to sustainable tourism. Positive reviews highlight the resort’s attention to detail, diverse dining options, and extensive range of activities catering to various interests and preferences.
From snorkelling and watersports to rejuvenating spa treatments and sustainability initiatives, Angsana Velavaru offers an array of experiences for guests to #SenseTheMoment and create lasting memories with loved ones, family, and friends. With its commitment to guest service excellence, Angsana Velavaru boasts a diverse team of associates from different countries, ensuring personalised attention and catering to the needs of guests from around the world.
Part of Banyan Group, a renowned international hospitality company committed to a greater purpose, this vibrant tropical getaway offers 79 private villas with stunning beach access and views, outdoor showers, and sun beds. Additionally, it features a cluster of 34 well-equipped two-storey InOcean Pool Villas, the first standalone collection of water villas in the Maldives, perched one kilometre from the main island.
Inspired to spend your next family holiday at Angsana Velavaru this summer? “Live for Family Fun” and take advantage of 25% savings on the best available rate, and complimentary stay for up to 2 children, along with curated complimentary benefits and special perks during stay. This offer is valid for all reservations made from now until 31 May 2024 with flexible stay period starting 10 March until 23 December 2024.
