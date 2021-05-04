The Ritz-Carlton Maldives partners with holistic wellness brand Bamford

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Island has recently announced that it will be partnering with holistic wellness brand Bamford upon its opening on June 1.

The modern spa was designed by Kerry Hill Architects and will seamlessly blend into the natural splendour of the Maldives by pulling inspiration from the sparkling turquoise waters that surround the resort.

The ring-shaped wellness centre will be delicately perched over the waters and will invite guests and travellers to experience a total of nine different spa treatment rooms—including a spa suite with its own relaxation lounge — a salon, and a boutique.

Treatments will include a variety of typical massages and body and skincare — but with Bamford’s holistic healing twist, including the Bamford Ultimate Signature Treatment, a special wellness experience that combines targeted ancient techniques that are designed to improve overall wellbeing.

The immersive treatment includes an Epsom salt foot bathing ritual to draw toxins from the body while absorbing magnesium and reducing inflammation. From there, guests will enjoy a Japanese shiatsu massage that will “open the body’s meridians” in order to unblock the energy channels.

The Swedish massage comes next, which will target areas of concern and release specific points of tension before a heated chakra stone is placed on the abdomen for a gentle abdominal massage that is said to improve gut health and digestion.

The experience then moves along to a face and Indian head massage to calm the mind and increase circulation to improve both scalp and hair condition before finishing with a special assisted yogic breathing to help improve oxygen levels while also invigorating the entire body.

While the immersive massage touches on holistic health and wellness—it also boasts entirely organic ingredients that are certified to the highest standard by the Soil Association. All of the ingredients for this massage, and for the entire spa, are also responsibly sourced and free from parabens, SLS, and mineral oils.

The Ritz Carlton Maldives, Fari Island is ideally located at Fari Islands, in the North Malé Atoll of the Maldives, which is a 45-minute journey by speedboat or a 10-minute seaplane flight from Velana International Airport.

The resort features white sandy beaches, turquoise lagoons and coral reefs with marine life.

Shaped by the Maldivian sun and shored by the Indian Ocean, guest villas at The Ritz Carlton Maldives, Fari Island are expected to range in size from one to three bedrooms, featuring the refined elegance and legendary service that define The Ritz-Carlton brand.

The property is also expected to offer a choice of outstanding culinary venues serving an array of international and local cuisines, in addition to a full suite of fitness and recreational facilities including a signature Ritz-Carlton Spa.

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands is part of Fari Islands, an archipelago that features three world-class hospitality brands inclusive of The Ritz-Carlton.

The guests are expected to have access to a picturesque Fari Marina – the archipelago’s communal beating heart. Built around a vibrant Beach Club, Fari Marina features charming boutiques and a handpicked selection of dining options.

Spaces have been designed by the renowned Kerry Hill Architects, to bring about a delicate balance of serene and social.