Cora Cora Maldives appoints Umberto Piccolini as culinary director

Cora Cora Maldives is set to be the hottest new opening in the destination in 2021.

Opening on October 1, in the Raa Atoll, it is delighted to announce the appointment of its new culinary director, Umberto Piccolini, who will oversee the entire food and beverage operation at the new resort.

Piccolini is of Italian descent, graduated from the San Pellegrino Hotel Management School in the North of Italy.

Upon graduating, Piccolini developed his repertoire to provide an outstanding culinary experience and gained experience at The Ritz Carlton Sharm el Sheik, Dubai and Qatar and Anantara Thailand, Qatar and Sri Lanka.

Piccolini has extensive Maldivian knowledge, having worked at luxury brands such as Four Seasons Maldives, Anantara Maldives and most recently Crossroads Maldives.

With over 25 years’ experience in hotels and resorts across the globe and having gained an enviable reputation as an expert in the food and beverage sector, Piccolini is renowned for his professional culinary techniques, understanding of Maldivian cuisine and the creation of flavour combinations that impart original and innovative qualities to dishes.

He will lead a team of over 80, including an executive sous chef and will be responsible for the entire kitchen management including the sourcing of quality produce and will oversee the five exciting dining concepts:

Sufra – From a unique breakfast display to an a la carte and buffet is a tribute to different kitchens on the old spice route

Ginger Moon – An Asian restaurant offering the flavours of Asia’s legendary markets

Teien – A Japanese restaurant that combines Teppanyaki, Sushi and Kushiyaki.

Acquapazza – An Italian restaurant and beach club lifestyle concept serving meals and drinks throughout the day

My Coffee – A 24-hour flow of craft coffees, Maldivian snacks, ice creams and drinks

“The appointment of Umberto Piccolini as culinary director is a genuine synergy and in line with the ethos of Cora Cora Maldives,” Martin Van Der Reijden, general manager at Cora Cora Maldives, said.

“With his extensive knowledge of the hospitality industry and worldwide wisdom and understanding of the luxury hotel sector, and extensive Maldivian experience chef Umberto Piccolini will be an asset to Cora Cora Maldives as we seek to find creative ways to offer our guests the best possible dining experiences, whilst catering for a variety of dietary requirements that embrace our wellness concept. We are looking forward to an exciting culinary journey ahead with chef Umberto Piccolini at the helm.”

In his role as culinary director, Piccolini will preside over a dedicated and talented team and will be responsible for the overall food and beverage development. He will devise innovative drinks and menus that reflect the freedom and creativity of the new luxury resort.

Cora Cora Maldives will consist of 100 villas, four restaurants, two bars, an extensive spa, watersports centre, gym, yoga pavilion, outdoor cinema, kids’ club and museum.

Located on Raa Maamigili in the Raa Atoll, it’s just 45 minutes by seaplane from Velana International Airport or 30 minutes by domestic flight followed by a 20-minute speedboat trip.

Cora Cora Maldives will replace the former Loama Resort at Maamigili, under new ownership and with a completely new design and concept.