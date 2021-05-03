Meaningful Eid moments with Marriott Bonvoy resorts in Maldives

With the Eid-Al-Fitr holidays just around the corner, Marriott Bonvoy Portfolio in Maldives unveils expertly curated packages inviting guests to unwind in the beauty of the Maldives, soaking in picturesque island retreats paired with culinary affairs at four stunning resorts.

Accessible by speedboat or seaplane from Velana International Airport, Male, each of the Marriott Bonvoy Portfolio resorts in Maldives are located on their own private island. This provides guests with an escape like no other, unveiling the magic of the Indian Ocean.

Guests may select their preferred escapade from the luxurious JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa to W Maldives, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa or The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort to simply bask in the Maldivian white sand beaches or stargaze at night.

There’s something for everyone, whether guests are looking for a family getaway with the children after Ramadan, a romantic destination for an unforgettable honeymoon, a wellness retreat, an opportunity to swim in tune with the best of marine life or just soak in the sun and waves.

JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa

Located on Vagaru Island, Shaviyani Atoll, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa presents everything one needs for a luxurious stress-free family vacation and inspires guests to be fully present in the spirit of togetherness with loved ones.

The resort features 60 beach and overwater villas, all with private pools, spacious wooden decks and a wide array of amenities. Eclectic dining experiences are offered throughout the resort’s five dining venues, three full service bars, a wine room which housed 1,200 wine collections, and private beach dinners.

The Family Package, valid from May to September, includes an exclusively crafted Private Beach Dinner overlooking the mesmerising turquoise waters, with special Eid-themed menu should guests stay between May 13-15, and international selections for non-festive days featuring the all-time favourite menu items like assorted mezze, tandoori lobster, chicken pita pockets, angus kofta, lamb qorma, um ali and halawat ones.

The Eid Getaway at the JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa includes:

Minimum of four-night stay

Welcome kids amenity for two kids

Access to FAMiLY by JW Little Griffins Kids Club

Daily buffet breakfast for family of two adults and two kids (under 12 years or younger) at Aailaa

One Dolphin Quest for the family

One private beach dinner

One four-course family dinner at Aailaa

One-time Sand Art at the Beach

W Maldives

Located in North Ari Atoll, W Maldives is a luxury private island resort setting the stage to fuel the guests’ lust for life.

The five-star resort features six restaurants and bars, a pampering AWAY Spa and the world beneath the waves at DOWN UNDER with reef sharks in the best house reef of the Maldives.

This Eid, W Maldives has your back with their all-inclusive package, WE GOT YOU COVERED!

The Eid Getaway at W Maldives includes:

Daily buffet breakfast at KITCHEN

Daily three-course lunch and dinner in designated restaurant for two

Unlimited beverages from the All-Inclusive Beverages List served in all restaurants and bars, only during the designated service hours

Complimentary in-room W MIX BAR for non-alcoholic beverages

Complimentary non-motorised activities and snorkelling gear

Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa

Situated on a private island in North Male Atoll, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa is accessible by a complimentary 15-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport, making it an attractive destination for those who prefer brief travel.

Offering seven restaurants and bars, two freshwater pools, a tennis court, a 24-hour gym and plenty of on-island activities including Sheraton’s signature Side-by-Side Family Programme, the resort is the picturesque destination for honeymooners, families with young children or teens and solo travellers alike.

The resort has a curated full board package for this Eid.

The Eid Getaway at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa includes:

Daily breakfast at Feast

Lunch buffet at Feast or two-course menu at ChopstiX, Anchorage, Kakuni Hut, or Masala Hut

Dinner buffet at Feast or three-course menu at ChopstiX, Anchorage Bar, or Masala Hut

A $45 supplement is applicable for dinner in Baan Thai or Sea Salt

Inclusive of daily use of snorkelling gear, stand-up paddle-board and kayaks and use of tennis court and equipment

Complimentary round-trip speed boat transfer to/from Velana International Airport

The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort

Nestled on a beautiful coral island of the Baa Atoll, a designated UNESCO Biosphere Reserve site, guests of The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort can experience a tranquil wellness escape with uninterrupted ocean and pristine turquoise lagoon views.

The idyllic setting for romance, family hideouts, gastronomy and well-being, the five-star resort has curated a wellness package for Eid to revitalise the body and mind.

The programme embraces nature, nutrition, spa, yoga, and functional movement to jumpstart your health.

The Eid Getaway at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort includes:

Daily healthy breakfast at Island Kitchen for two

Daily one-hour wellness session as per schedule

Daily complimentary 60-minute couple spa treatment during the stay

Use of snorkelling equipment and ocean kayaks (up to two hours)

Access to Westin Family Kids Club

Access to WestinWORKOUT Fitness Studio

Marriott Bonvoy members can also enjoy a variety of benefits across resort facilities like food and beverage as well as spa savings.

To know more about the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio resorts in Maldives, click here. For more information, please visit www.marriott.com.