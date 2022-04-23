Villa Hotels embraces environmental conservation endeavours to celebrate Earth Day

In celebration of nature and the earth for the upcoming Earth Day, Villa Hotels & Resorts have announced several conservation activities at its collection of resorts to demonstrate its commitment to environmental protection and preserving the country’s fragile environment.

With this year’s theme being ‘Invest in our Planet’, now is a significant time to make changes together for a brighter, greener, and more prosperous future. By driving sustainable tourism and inviting guests to create a positive impact on the planet, this Earth Day at Villa Hotels & Resorts is set to be exciting, informative, and packed with adventurous activities to help protect the planet.

In a pledge to protect and conserve the country’s precious ecosystems, diveOceanus at Villa Hotels & Resorts has arranged scuba dives, beach and lagoon cleanups at Sun Island, Paradise Island, and Royal Island with the plan to recycle collected debris for donation to Parley for the Oceans. In addition to the ocean conservation activities, various environmental initiatives including planting trees to add to the greenery of the islands, a dedicated Earth Hour to celebrate nature, and fun kids activities will take place at the resorts. On this Earth Day, we invite everyone to participate and join the worldwide event to pledge support for environmental protection.

Recognising and celebrating Earth Day serves as a conscious reminder of how fragile our planet is and how important it is to raise awareness and protect it for the future. Recognising the need for caring and continuing the efforts towards our natural environment the diveOceanus dive centres organises regular cleanups at the islands and the nearby sandbanks ensuring the environments are preserved and maintained for the wildlife and marine life that calls these unique places home.

In a collective responsibility, the resorts encourage everyone to show their support by signing the Global Plastics Treaty petition via the action.earthday.org website to #InvestInOurPlanet.

For more information about the events taking place at Villa Hotels & Resorts visit www.villahotels.com or the official Earth Day 2022 website https://www.earthday.org/earth-day-2022/.