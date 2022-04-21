COLOURS OF OBLU launches recruitment drive for 2 new resorts

COLOURS OF OBLU, a brand by Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts, has announced a recruitment drive for its brand new two resorts, the recently-opened OBLU SELECT Lobigili and upcoming OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi.

The recruitment day will take place in Maagiri Hotel on April 24 and May 8. The management teams of both resorts will be at the event, to brief candidates on available opportunities and provide more information about the resorts

“Our primary objective for the recruitment day is to lure Maldivian youngsters to the hospitality industry, with a particular emphasis on Maldivian young females. With numerous internship possibilities, those new to the hospitality business will have the opportunity to advance their careers in Housekeeping, Front Office, and Food and Beverage,” an announcement read.

The COLOURS OF OBLU brand offers something truly special for everyone, be it families, couples, honeymooners, or global nomads. Expect a heady mix of exotic corners, pristine beaches, turquoise lagoon views, stand-out culinary concepts and pure escapism. This impressive lifestyle offering reflects Atmosphere’s Joy Of Giving philosophy, meeting the dreams and expectations of guests in a spirit of true generosity.

Opened on March, OBLU SELECT Lobigili is an adults-only haven. Lobigili translates from Dhivehi as ‘Island of Love.’ With 68 vibrant chic beach and overwater villas, Lobigili island is ideal for a chilled-out getaway. Romance permeates the air here. Idyllic tropical vistas complemented by stylishly designed spaces create a secluded, castaway feel.

OBLU XPERIENCE Ailafushi, opening in May 2022, is all about immersing in a free-spirited Maldivian vibe. In the local language of Dhivehi, ‘Aila’ means family and ‘Fushi’ means island. True to its name, this 268-villa resort brings a fresh, experiential environment where families, friends, couples, and global nomads can all enjoy a wonderful island escape.