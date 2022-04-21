Reconnect with nature this Earth Day with grounding yoga session at JW Marriott Maldives Resort

With the fast-paced daily life in the GCC, it has become so easy to lose connection to nature and your inner self, and this Earth Day, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa is inviting guests to embark on a wellness journey to reconnect with the Earth through ‘Prithvi Yoga’.

Guests at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa can take part in a dedicated yoga session centered around Earth Day this year where they can disconnect from the outside world and reconnect with nature.

Prithvi Yoga, inspired by the Sanskrit term for the earth, will help guests learn the techniques of this ancient practice, to connect into mind, body and soul, while focusing on the most precious natural resource we have, the earth.

The holistic practice taking place on the resort’s breathtaking white sands and includes a focus on physical and mental wellbeing, will take guests through a journey that incorporates both breathing techniques and body movement.

Taking the practice, which originated in India, back to its roots, the mat-free session set in nature will embrace the resort’s own natural paradise, where the soundtrack will be nothing but the gentle lapping of the waves to the shore.

Wellness instructor Vishnu, whose mantra is “be active physically and relax mentally”, will lead the session which will be suitable for beginners and more advanced practitioners alike.

“This is the perfect setting for us to help our guests reconnect to nature,” he said. “With these natural surroundings of sand, sun and air, we are embracing the natural elements of earth, air and water, and weaving it into the heart of the session.”

The special session takes place on 22 April 2022 and is open to all guests of the resort.

For reservations, contact jwmaldivesreservations@marriott.com. Visit for more information at jwmarriottmaldives.com