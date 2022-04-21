LUX* South Ari Atoll is calling for Ed-Ventures

From Easter fun to exciting workshops: there are fun activities for everyone on the island.

Maldives is no longer a destination for honeymoon and weddings only. LUX* South Ari Atoll, located in a magnificent preserved marine area, opens doors to a world of educational adventures for travellers of all ages and interests. Guests are invited to stay, play, and learn to take home not only happy memories but great lifestyle tips and family fun ideas.

This year’s Easter programme offered eight days of an exciting journey. Traditional festive treats and egg hunt were accompanied by an array of games, workshops, and culinary experiences to remember. The Pirate Cruise and Sandcastle competition revived childhood memories gathering all the family for hours of amusement. Super Quiz was there to tickle brain ‘muscles’ for an opportunity to win a great prize. And the traditional kids fashion show is already a regular beloved event of all LUX* South Ari Atoll guests.

The ‘icing on the cake’ was a set of engaging workshops with resort’s visiting artists: Jeaninne Platz, Maryam Barsha Mohamed, and Hassan Raaif Siraj, who hosted complimentary classes at the resort throughout the third week of April. Known for their unorthodox approach to painting, the invited talents turned canvas, postcards, and even coconuts into art pieces. There was also a special master class dedicated to the World Art Day and an Easter egg decorating workshop. For kids and adults staying at LUX* South Ari Atoll, this was a unique opportunity to turn their traditional painted eggs into masterpieces, guided by renowned artists. Certainly, a family experience to remember.

Ed-ventures at LUX* South Ari Atoll do not end with the Easter holiday. Foodies of the island are treated with chef’s specials, lavish garden barbecues, and themed buffet nights. To make the most out of the culinary experiences, guests are welcome to book a personalised Master Chef class, which can be also turned into another family ed-venture to remember, combined with a sunrise fishing trip.

Wellness and fitness enthusiasts are not forgotten. Apart from traditional yoga and functional trainings, guests can also book the much-awaited Reiki healing and massage sessions. The last one is not only a relaxing experience but also a learning takeaway. Those eager for something more heart-thumping are invited for aqua boot camp, Jungle Gym workouts, and the Iron Man triathlon competition.

Children are always welcome to enjoy the Grain to Cookie class – a great activity for little chefs. Gathered at the PLAY kids club, they will be milling organic wheat into flour to bake delicious whole grain cookies. The Ice Cream Lab is another opportunity to learn while having fun. Using ice cream makers, kids will make their very own healthy frozen delights with the resort’s chef.

The rich underwater world of the South Ari Atoll offers wonderful learning opportunities for kids and grownups alike. Swimming along the whale sharks, manta rays, and turtles is as exciting as attending a Marine Biology class, hosted at the Cinema Paradiso every week. The resident Marine Biologist will make sure no secrets and fun facts are left undiscovered.

Adults will also appreciate a guided wine tasting with the resort’s sommelier, who will pass the knowledge of perfect pairing, selecting, and storing wines of different vintages. Later, the breezy setting at Beach Rouge invites for a sunset live DJ outing, turning into a party under the stars.

Promising a lighter and brighter experience, LUX* South Ari Atoll is all about enjoying vacation days to the fullest and will keep helping guests Celebrate Life in a tropical island setting.

For more information or to make a reservation, please visit www.luxresorts.com, contact stay@luxmaldivesresort.com or call +960 668 0901.