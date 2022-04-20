Marriott Bonvoy portfolio resorts in Maldives prepare to Celebrate Earth Day

To mark the occasion of World Earth Day on April 22, 2021, Marriott Bonvoy Portfolio of resorts in the Maldives are gearing up to activate various sustainability and environmental awareness initiatives across their respective islands. Earth Day is an annual event held to demonstrate support for environmental protection.

A contrast to the fast-paced daily life, this Earth Day, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa is inviting guests to embark on a wellness journey to reconnect with the Earth through ‘Prithvi Yoga’, a dedicated yoga session where they can disconnect from the outside world and reconnect with nature. Prithvi Yoga, inspired by the Sanskrit term “Prithvi”, meaning earth, will help guests learn the techniques of this ancient practice, to connect their mind, body and soul, while focusing on the most precious natural resource we have – the earth. Wellness Instructor Vishnu, whose mantra is “be active physically and relax mentally”, will lead the session which will be suitable for beginners and more advanced practitioners alike. “This is the perfect setting for us to help our guests reconnect with nature,” he said. “With the natural surroundings of sand, sun, breeze and sea, we are embracing the natural elements of earth, air and water, and weaving it into the heart of the session.”

At W Maldives the team is gearing up to plant some greens and cleans their blues – with snorkelling masks, fins, gloves and mesh bags, ready to dive in for a Reef Cleaning initiative and ready to plant some more greenery around the heart-shaped island, with their ceaseless commitment to environmental protection and sustainable tourism. From island Clean-Ups, Reef Cleaning, Dive Against Debris, ocean awareness, tree planting, to the sustainability shorts made from 12 plastic bottles by Māzú Resortwear, the luxury playground located in North Ari Atoll, driving its talents, guests and community to purposeful travel and sustainable living.

On occasion of Earth Day 2022, the team at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa is giving back to Mother Earth by contributing a large coral frame in partnership with Reefscapers. The 5-star resort features their very own coral propagation initiative, a part of Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy, a program that offers meaningful travel, allowing guests the opportunity to create a positive impact as they explore and build deeper connections in local communities. The ‘Adopt a Coral’ program at the resort gives coral fragments that would otherwise otherwise not survive if left out in the open ocean, a chance to thrive and grow into a beautiful ecosystem. The frames repopulate the reef with corals and attract marine life to the island. The resort has recorded over 100 species of fish around the frames. This Earth Day, a large coral frame will be laid out for guests and associates to plant up to 106 coral fragments.

To show their commitment to change and a sustainable future, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, situated on the Unesco Biosphere Reserve in Baa Atoll, this year on Earth Day will be organising an island clean up on Brother Island, a small uninhabited island located near the resort. “Unfortunately, we all know of the plastic crisis which is plaguing our oceans, with trash washing up on our beaches at an alarming rate. To show our support for Earth Day, we hope to successfully remove as much non-biological debris as we can and maintain Brother island’s pristine state” – Filipa Lopes, Marine Biologist, AQUA, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort.

The smallest of actions can add up to make a significant change, and Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of resorts in the Maldives aim to lead by example this World Earth Day 2022.



