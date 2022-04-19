MAHRP opens registration for National HR Convention and Expo 2022

Maldives Association of Human Resource Professionals (MAHRP) has opened registration for its upcoming second National HR Convention and Expo 2022.

Confirmed to be held at the Maldives National University Main Auditorium from Saturday 21 May to Sunday 22 May, this event will see international and local keynote and expert speakers who will be bringing the latest best practices in the global HR practices and how it can be adapted at a National Level.

This year’s convention theme is confirmed as Transformation and Culture – Future of Human Capital.

Participants will be able to understand best practices, observations, learning from international speakers from Singapore, Trinidad and Tobago, United Kingdom, India, Sri Lanka and Maldivian expert and keynote speakers, as they present topics from Leadership and Growth, Wellness and Learning Culture, Tech and Transformation, Creating Organisational learning agility and most importantly the attention we need to give to our personal growth.

Commenting about the excitement developing around this event, MAHRP President Hussain Afeef said, “We have to move this Convention arrangement three times in the last 18 months due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, initially we planned to have it in March 2020. Our team is thrilled to bring this event back. I have no doubt that we will receive the support from all organisations across the nation to make this a successful event.”

In addition to the learning opportunities from world class speakers, the National HR Convention will also showcase various HR solution providers and their services as parallel session during the HR convention. This event will witness the attendance of over 10 International Speakers, 20 Local Experts as Speakers and Panelists. MAHRP anticipates an attendance of closer to 400 HR Professionals, People Leaders

Registration is now open for the HR convention and MAHRP requests all HR professionals and people leaders to register by 10 May 2022:

Individual registration fee for non-MAHRP members is USD 189 or MVR 2,914; Registration Link: https://form.jotform.com/193

Registration fee for MAHRP members is $149 or MVR 2,299; Registration Link: https://form.jotform.com/193610358404051

To become a MAHRP Member, you can fill the membership form. You can pay the membership fee which is MVR 750 for one year and become a member and enjoy the above free for Non-MAHRP Members and enjoy this Conference and other upcoming events at a discounted price.

Registration Fee includes, registration pack, a free book from one of the speakers of the event or an author of our choice, meals (morning tea, lunch, afternoon tea, coffee tea during the event), event photo and recording access from all speakers. This is a programme endorsed by MAHRP and its partners which carries 8 hours of learning credit for professional development. A certificate will be issued at the event of the event.

MAHRP is the first professional association registered in the Maldives, dedicated to human resources and people development. The association’s mission is to serve the needs of HR professionals by providing the most current and comprehensive resources, and to advance the profession by promoting HR’s essential values, setting professional standards and providing the know-how. It is committed to linking and connecting HR professionals and practitioners locally and oversees through signature events and membership activities.

As part of its aim to develop human resources, MAHRP regularly hosts knowledge share events. The association has also organised exclusive training events in Maldives with world’s leading customer experience consultant Ron Kaufman and world-renowned motivational speaker Robin Banks, the first ever National HR Convention and Expo, and the first ever learning and development conference in Maldives.

In addition to the National HR Convention and EXPO 2020, MAHRP’s line-up of events for 2020 include the second Learning and Development Conference in July, as well as sessions with world-renowned speakers such as Marshall Goldsmith, Robin Banks and Ron Kaufman. Regular HR best practice share sessions will also be held across the Maldives.

MAHRP will also continue its research partnership with Villa College and hospitality sector awareness programme with Maldives Association of Tourism Industry (MATI).