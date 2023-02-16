MAHRP to host 3rd HR Convention and EXPO on March 4-5

Maldives Association of HR Professionals (MAHRP) is set to host its third HR Convention and EXPO on March 4 and 5.

The event is the largest gathering of HR professionals, people leaders, thought leaders, thinkers and emerging people leaders and colleagues from various organisations.

This year’s convention is themed, ‘Creating Value and Leading Organisations’, which is aimed at guiding HR professionals, leaders, business owners, and stakeholders to understand the role of HR and how HR teams can lead organisations and add value along the way.

Convention speakers will be speaking on various tracks such as leadership development for HR professionals, bringing a healthy organisation and keeping wellness and well-being at best, transformation and the role of HR professionals, data analytics and emerging HR trends and HR as a value creation partner.

National HR Convention and EXPO will bring together at least 350 participants, and the event will be held at the Maldives National University Main Auditorium.

This year’s convention will feature celebrated TedX speakers, Forbes-recognised entrepreneurs, people professional experts, human resource leaders from various industries, and regional experts on recent HR trends and emerging people development areas.

Commenting on the convention, MAHRP President Ahmed Ibrahim said: “We are thrilled to bring the largest people professionals development initiative for the third time, and we believe this will help business leaders, owners and HR professionals to rethink how we see HR and how we can add more value to organisations.”

Afeef Hussain, Convention Chair and MAHRP VP of Growth and Membership Affairs, added that the 2023 conference would see world-class speakers from various parts of the world, including Singapore, India, Sri Lanka, Germany, the UK, and the USA.

MAHRP hosted its first HR convention in 2019 and a successful second convention in 2022. Both conventions saw an outstanding speaker line, participation and recognition from the participants and various organisations of the need for international level events to uplift the morel and thinking in the world ahead to build the human capital development across the Maldives.

MAHRP was formed in February 2018 to champion human capital development globally, bringing various partners and collaborators a holistic approach to how we see human resources and their development. MAHRP has been hosting several events under its HR Best practice Share bringing local and international expertise. Under its various segments, MAHRP has partnered with several international and local parties to bring good practices of HR Knowledge and Events such as hosting global thought leaders like Ron Kaufman and Robin Banks and well-known international speakers. MAHRP also works closely with regional and international partners such as APFRHM – Asia Pacific Federation of Human Resources Management which MAHRP is a member, and Villa College as its research and standard, competency development partner. These collaborations help MAHRP to challenge its status within the Maldives community and bring refreshing ideas in its efforts to bring growth to the HR development sector.

This February 22nd, MAHRP will be celebrating its 5th anniversary.

Registration is open for the National HR Convention and EXPO, and the individual registration fee starts from MVR 3,500 and group registration of more than five participants is MVR 3,250 per seat, and more than 10 participants per organisation per seat is MVR 3,000. The last date for the HR Convention registration is February 2. Interested parties can register via this form.