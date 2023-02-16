Energising, eventful Easter for adults in Milaidhoo Maldives

For guests planning an Easter holiday in the Maldives, the small luxury island Milaidhoo Maldives offers the opportunity to tell a new story with a holiday itinerary specially dedicated to adults.

The Milaidhoo Easter program will run from the 6th to the 9th of April, 2023. Encompassing a variety of Easter-inspired experiences for guests to choose from, the small island presents the opportunity to craft a truly personalised stay.

Culinary and beverage experiences

During the festivities, Ocean Restaurant will feature a special Easer-themed Champagne breakfast, with an incredible buffet spread and also an à la carte menu including special notes from the chef, which Milaidhoo is renowned for. Guests can begin their days with a hint of home, uplifted by the special touches added to the breakfast experience.

The Shoreline Grill will feature a Good Friday Seafood Market on 7th April, boasting an abundant selection of seafood — all freshly prepared by the chefs right in front of guests as they dine.

Guests can also join a special cupcake decorating workshop along with the chefs, or try their hand at crafting special cocktails with the guidance of Milaidhoo’s mixologist.

On Sunday, 9th April 2023, the island will also host an Easter-themed Beach Buffet beside the picturesque backdrop of Ba’theli by the Reef.

Serenity spa and wellness experiences

The Spa team invites guests to join special workshops and wellness sessions created to re-energise. Serenity Spa will also host a range of morning and Aqua Yoga experiences. In addition to the sessions and treatments, Serenity Spa has prepared a unique workshop where guests are taught to relieve stress and pain using Maldivian herbs and local techniques.

Every day of the Easter celebrations will feature a different treatment at the spa. From a massage under the full moon to tension-releasing experiences, rebalancing and nutrient-dense treatments, as well as a romantic couples retreat treatment. During this period, guests can also book a specially discounted jet-lag-focused “Bio Rhythms Treatment” to restore their senses and reset their minds.

Other experiences

Milaidhoo also plans a unique Easter Egg Hunt with a twist – an underwater pursuit with special prizes. With the Ocean Stories team guiding everyone to the specified location, guests have an opportunity to win special rewards by hunting down and spotting the Easter Eggs hidden within the lagoon.

Last but not least, Milaidhoo presents an entirely new type of Easter Egg decorating workshop. Taking inspiration from the local art — Maldivian “Liyelaa”, also known as Maldivian lacquer work, guests are invited to create a specially painted easter egg unlike any other. With the careful guidance of an experienced artist taking guests throughout the process, they can create unique works of art, and take home their lacquered easter eggs as a memory and a story to tell.

Guests can book their Easter escape to Milaidhoo via www.milaidhoo.com – the above-described experiences can be booked by emailing welcome@milaidhoo.com