MAHRP launches National HR Day celebrations

Maldives Association of Human Resources Professionals (MAHRP) has launch the country’s first-ever National Human Resources (HR) Day on February 22, 2023.

The event is aimed at bringing together HR and people leaders/teams from various organisations to celebrate and recognise the positive contribution they make to the growth of individuals and organisations across the Maldives. This year, MAHRP also celebrates its 5th anniversary, and the association is grateful for the support it has received from the HR community and leaders.

The theme for the 2023 celebration is “HR Creating Value to People and Organisations,” highlighting the critical role HR plays in shaping and driving organisational success. Organisations and teams are encouraged to use social media to give a shout-out to HR teams and people leaders who have gone above and beyond to put people first and recognize those who have made a positive impact on people management and development. The use of hashtags such as #NationalHRday and #HRcreatingvalue is also encouraged to highlight the exceptional contributions of HR professionals and people leaders.

As part of the celebration, MAHRP has organised an appreciation event on February 22, 2023, at STELCO Auditorium from 8.30-10pm. Additionally, organisations are requested to share their stories of how HR initiatives have made a difference in their respective organisations by sending an email to admin@mahrp.org and sharing selfies and photos using the hashtags #NationalHRday and #HRcreatingvalue.

MAHRP is Maldives’s first professional association registered with the Ministry of Youth, Sports, and Community Empowerment, devoted to human resources and people development. The association’s mission is to serve the needs of HR professionals by providing the most current and comprehensive resources and promoting HR’s essential role in advancing the profession by setting professional standards and providing the know-how. The organisation is committed to linking and connecting HR professionals and practitioners locally and overseas through signature events and membership activities.

The launch of the first National HR Day in the Maldives is a significant milestone for the HR profession, and it provides an opportunity for organisations to recognise and appreciate the value that HR professionals and people leaders bring to their workplace