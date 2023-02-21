Discover ultimate Easter escape at Patina Maldives

Get ready to experience an unforgettable Easter holiday at Patina Maldives, Fari Islands. This Easter, Patina Maldives invites guests to forge unforgettable bonds over specially curated events that offer something for everyone. From bountiful feasts under the stars to egg hunts on the beach, the resort’s festive lineup guarantees an exciting and memorable holiday.

The resort is offering an exciting package that includes 15% off your villa stay, complimentary half board, luxury return transfers, Easter treats and amenities, and daily meals from the Kids Menu for children under 12 years old. The resort is also offering special events based on dates of stay.

The festivities begin on April 6th with a White Party featuring DJ Sam at Fari Beach Club. Guests can dance the night away in their favourite white attire while sipping on signature cocktails inspired by DJ Sam’s music. On the same day, Footprints welcomes Area 51, one of the world’s leading entertainment specialists, for a day of music, dance, and games. Families can join in the fun and show off their best dance moves.

Football fans can gear up for the Football Camp with former Liverpool star Luis Garcia from April 5th to April 7th. Luis will be coaching guests through a three-day camp at Patina Maldives.

The Easter Festival on April 7th at Fari Marina Village is a must-attend event for guests looking to indulge in an evening of live music with Maldivian artists, artisan pop-ups, sustainable fashion, local handicrafts, and an array of signature cocktails and canapés. The festival is priced at USD 195.00 per guest and includes free-flow food and beverages. On the same day, Patina Maldives will host its first-ever talent show, where guests can showcase their singing, dancing, and magic skills. The talent show will also feature performances by special guests from the local schools.

On April 8th and 9th, families can enjoy movie nights at Footprints with SING & SING 2. Both movies are jukebox musical comedies. Easter Sunday brings an island egg hunt hosted by the Easter Bunny and the Footprints team. Guests can search for Easter eggs and sweet treats around the resort’s tropical paradise.

Patina Maldives will be hosting a Sandbank Barbecue Lunch on a castaway sandbank on April 11th. Guests can enjoy a live barbecue, beach games, water sports, and music by DJ Sam. The lunch is priced at USD 550.00 per adult, with a 50% discount for children.

The Easter celebrations come to a close on April 14th with a Mediterranean Night on the beach. Guests can indulge in authentic Mediterranean cuisine, including delectable seafood and crisp salads, while enjoying live music and a variety of live cooking stations. The evening is priced at USD 235.00 per adult and includes HB Credit Applicable.

Patina Maldives is the perfect place to spend your Easter holidays. From beach parties and music nights to talent shows and football camps, the resort offers a variety of fun and exciting activities for guests to enjoy. Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to celebrate Easter at patina maldives !