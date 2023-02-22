Indian journalists immerse in various experiences in Sunny Side of Life

A team of journalists from India are visiting the Maldives, upon invitation by Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC / Visit Maldives), to immerse themselves in the tourism offers, unique experiences, and exciting encounters awaiting tourists in the Sunny Side of Life.

The journalists on this trip represent key media publications from India such as Zee Zest, The Sunday Guardian, ET Travel World, and Dainik Jagran. Additionally, the team comprises a freelance writer contributing to Indian, American and European publications, and one PR representative. From February 20th to 26th, these 5 journalists will indulge in all things Maldives at Outrigger Maldives Maafushivaru Resort, Sun Siyam Iruveli, and West Sands Ukulhas, Ranthari Guesthouse & Spa, and Nala Veli Maldives.

Some of the activities that this team will experience include local island tours; snorkelling and visiting whale shark/manta and turtle points; sunset cruises; sandbank visits, coral planting programmes; cooking classes; and more. The team of journalists will relay these experiences through articles and multimedia content to potential travellers in India and beyond, and the combined reach of this content is estimated to go beyond 4,952,250+ readers.

This familiarisation trip is conducted as part of MMPRC’s marketing strategy for India, which focuses on sharing key destination information via social media platforms and online media that is most commonly used in the India market. The strategy aims to promote affordable luxury accommodation options to the Indian consumers and establish Maldives as a top-of-the-mind destination in this market. Additionally, this trip aims to promote the variety of accommodation options available in the Sunny Side of Life.

India was the top source market to the destination last year with 241,369 arrivals received by 31st December 2022, which is 14.4 percent of the total market share. MMPRC has been holding several promotional initiatives targeting this market to maintain destination momentum. This includes digital and social media campaigns; participation in major fairs and exhibitions; media interviews; ad campaigns; TV and online programmes; outdoor advertising campaigns; and familiarisation trips. Many such activities are planned to be held throughout 2023 for this market as well.