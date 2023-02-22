Marriott International, MIT launch Maldives’ first laundry certification programme for local talent approved by MNSDA

Marriott International Maldives and the Maldives Institute of Technology (MIT) have collaborated to launch the Maldives’ first Laundry Certification Programme, which has been approved by the Maldives National Skills Development Authority (MNSDA). This programme has been initiated to train and upskill local talent in hospitality laundry operations, and to maintain the highest hygiene standards with priority on guest safety and brand standards.

With Marriott International’s promise of Putting People First and its focus on training, retaining, and growing local talent, the collaboration with MIT was a natural fit. The programme is also extended to local talents pursuing their career growth opportunities in hospitality laundry operations from islands of Maafushi and Gulhi.

The programme enrolled 21 local associates from Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of seven resorts in the Maldives and was delivered by MIT with inputs from laundry leaders from these resorts. The course was primarily focused on developing and upskiling the laundry operational skills of local talents. All course sessions were delivered by laundry leaders of the resorts and headed by faculty from MIT. The certification programme was conducted over a span of four months, with regular virtual theory sessions and physical practical sessions conducted at respective resorts.

In order to get the participants ready for the final examination, Pre-Assessment exams were conducted at respective resorts, which comprised of two parts, written paper, and viva examinations spearheaded by Learning & Development leaders at respective resorts. All participants were then invited to Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa for the Final Assessments, organised under the supervision of a Chief Invigilator nominated from MNSDA.

Marriott International and MIT, along with MNSDA, are positive about the success of this certification program in training all local talents who wish to pursue a career in Hospitality and Laundry operations. The collaboration marks another step in Marriott International’s efforts to put people first, invest in the local communities, and foster growth opportunities for local talent.

Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of resorts in the Maldives includes seven luxury hotels offering a range of unique experiences, from overwater villas to private island escapes, each designed to showcase the natural beauty of the Maldives while delivering exceptional hospitality services. The portfolio includes The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, W Maldives, Le Meridien Maldives Resort & Spa, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa and The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort.