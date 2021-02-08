MAHRP to kick off 2021 events with Best Practice Session in Feb

Maldives Association of HR Professionals (MAHRP) has announced plans to begin its regular events from February 20.

The first event of the year will be held under the HR Best Practice Share series and will focus on Performance Management at Workplaces.

Performance Management is an important topic among HR professionals and their coworkers; the idea around whether to do yearly appraisals or not is always is a datable question.

Through the HR Best Practice Share session, MAHRP will bring a balanced discussion around why continuous and consistent feedback and growth discussion is important for an organisation. Best practices on how to implement performance management practices at an organisational level by HR and L&D professionals will be a key focus during the event.

MAHRP speakers will cover topics on the power of formal and informal feedback, best practices in conducting performance appraisals and the power of instant daily feedback to employees. Those who are interested to join this session can register through this link.

Mohamed Ashraf, Head of People Development at the Bank of Maldives, will be the keynote speaker at the session.

Moonisa Hussain, Human Resources Manager at the Auditor General’s Office, and Aminath Rushma Jaleel, Manager, Employee Experience and Performance Management at the Maldives Airports Company Limited (MACL), will be the panelists for the session.

“We were planning to gather and have in-person events with our members, however, due to the current pressing situation of pandemic health and safety interventions, we have to opt for virtual events. MAHRP is committed to connect and keep its members and community active. We have some wonderful monthly and yearly activities lined up,” MAHRP President Afeef Hussain said.

MAHRP will also be hosting its Speakers Club event in March. Currently scheduled for March 6, the session will be held in-person on sharing best practices and ideas on paving the path for those who are interested to become global speakers along the way.

Sadika Kebbi from Lebanon, a well-known TEDx Speaker will be presenting the power of stories to make a difference, while Srijata Bhatnagar from the Membership Chair of Professional Speakers Association of India will be covering a topic around finding a niche topic to speak and developing on it to become a global speaker.

Adam Naseer, John Maxwell Certified Speaker and Coach, will present the story of how he achieved John Maxwell’s speaking and coaching certification and what practices can be applied to develop the speaking lane for those who are interested.

MAHRP Speakers Club event registration is now open and interested members can register through this link.

For the rest of the year, MAHRP will be focusing on creating and adding value to develop MAHRP seven elements which drives their core mandate of developing the profession of HR within the Maldives.

Research and survey, HR certification and standardisation, rewards and essential, global partnership, domestic affiliations, HR competency framework, and knowledge share sessions are the key focus areas of MAHRP and several activities both virtual and hybrid model will be hosted during the year.