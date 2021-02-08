Russian actor Andrey Burkovskiy enjoys family getaway at Hideaway Beach Resort

At a time when many Russian tourists are escaping the cold of winter by coming to the Maldives, the one and the only Andrey Burkovskiy decided it was time to see the place himself.

The 37-year-old is a renowned and well-loved actor who is known for doing a diverse number of roles in his career in movies such as The Last of the Magikyan and Call DiCaprio!

He is currently enjoying a well-deserved period of rest and relaxation with his dear family: his wife Olga, son Maxim, and daughter Alisa. The merry bunch are at the beautiful tropical island paradise of Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa, a lush 33-hectare all-suite island resort in the Maldives.

The huge resort is perfect for families just like Andrey’s due to the natural size of the island and the sheer space its beach and water villas offer.

Hideaway has some of the nicest beach areas in the northern tip of the Maldives to satiate the love Russians have for pristine beaches.

The crescent shaped resort also has some incredible beach villas which have a front-yard, a private backyard with a pool, and direct access from the room to the beach where one can enjoy the natural Maldivian turquoise waters.

While enjoying his family vacation, “all star” dad Andrey just released a trailer on his Instagram about his upcoming TV series The Mediator.

In the show, he plays the role of a professional negotiator who offers his skills for the highest bidder to help them survive tense circumstances, such as hostage situations. The story is about the power of persuasion, showcasing that words can be a weapon used by the right people to get the upper hand in a situation without any weapons being fired.

After shooting such a tense and dramatic movie, and as the lead nonetheless, it is great to see him showcasing to his fans how to kick back and relax after a hard day’s work.

His fans on social media are happy that their favourite actor is taking some time off in order to come back into action and star in some new entertaining projects this year.

From his social media it is apparent that the doting father’s ideal vacation is spending time with this family. He enjoys his vacation while lazing around the beach, exploring the rich marine life around the island, experiencing some exquisite dishes, and enjoying some trendy Maldivian resort experiences such as a floating breakfast right in their villa’s private pool.

