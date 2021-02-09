Valentine’s Day romance at Hurawalhi Maldives

Embrace the festival of romance at one of Hurawalhi Maldives’ alluring settings this Valentine’s Day.

Indulge in one of many glamorous dining experiences where our attention to detail will create memories to last a lifetime.

All available to book through the Hurawalhi app.

Romantic breakfast venues

Private breakfast in 5.8 Undersea Restaurant

One of Hurawalhi’s most exclusive experiences – enjoy having the iconic 5.8 Undersea Restaurant all to yourselves for breakfast and indulge in dishes that are as outstanding as the venue.

With an exquisite menu, Louis Roederer Rosé and the world’s largest all-glass undersea restaurant entirely yours and a photoshoot included. View menu here.

Floating Champagne breakfast

The latest trend in dining at Hurawalhi is the floating Champagne breakfast.

With envious photo opportunities, the unique breakfast experience is designed for those wanting something that is a little different while still enjoying the intimacy of their pool villa.

Lagoon Champagne breakfast

Indulge in the finest bubbles while in the Indian Ocean. This romantic breakfast is perfect for those who desire luxury, right on the beach.

In-villa Champagne breakfast

Enjoy a full American breakfast served in the privacy of your villa, anytime before noon. Admire the views of the ocean while enjoying a demi-bottle of champagne.

Find out more and book now.

Dinners to captivate your senses

Dream Island romantic getaway

Escape to a deserted sandbank with your loved one. Your very own dug-in venue to watch the sunset, with premium champagne followed by a six-course delectable menu paired with exquisite wines. View menu here.

5.8 Undersea Restaurant

Enjoy a tantalising seven-course culinary journey, featuring a selection of dishes carefully created by Executive Chef, Edouard Laurent Deplus. View menu here.

Epicurean romance at Kashibo

For an epicurean romance in Kashibo restaurant, absorb the seductive ambience and dine on the deck, overlooking an abundance fish surrounding the restaurant. View menu here.

Candlelight beach dinner

Beach dining experience under the stars with romantic music, that is best enjoyed with a carefully selected wine pairing menu. View menu here.

Find out more and book now.

Champagne and canapes

Rose moment at Champagne pavilion

Indulge in the finest bubbles and chocolate, complemented with exquisite canapés such as oyster gratin and a stunning sunset backdrop together with live music. Read more here.

Shisha lounge

Treat yourself to a selection of shisha flavours, champagne & canapés whilst relaxing in your very own private and luxuriously decorated location on the beach, with gentle background music to set the mood.

Officially inaugurated in January 2016, the five-star Hurawalhi resort is accessible by a 40-minute scenic seaplane flight from the main airport, and offers 90 villas, including 60 Ocean Villas and 30 Beach Villas, for grown-ups who are seeking luxury and innovation.

The villas are stylishly and beautifully conceived featuring soothing décor, sumptuous linens on king size beds, bleached wooden floors, and private terraces with panoramic views.

There is an ocean of delights to take in at Hurawalhi: dining at 5.8 Undersea Restaurant, snuggling up with your darling under a blanket or sparkling stars on the iconic Dream Island sandbank, falling in love with the plethora of marine life.