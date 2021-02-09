Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Velassaru Maldives

Velassaru Maldives invites couples to celebrate Valentine’s Day starting with a spa indulgence at The Spa and following on with an exclusive romantic dining experience on the beach.

Valentine’s Vinotherapie at The Spa

The Spa at Velassaru Maldives is offering a couples Vinotherapie treatment package during the month of February.

The experience begins with a full body scrub, wrap and massage followed by a specially prepared bath for two with an accompanying bottle of wine.

The three-hour treatment allows couples to enjoy a therapeutic and rejuvenating time together at only $520 per couple.

Romantic beach dinner

Velassaru Maldives boasts unique settings that make a romantic dining experience even better.

Enjoy an incredible evening on the beach while enjoying an intimate dinner under the stars with live music and champagne.

A one-of–a– kind romantic dining experience includes an exclusive five–course epicurean menu and two glasses of Taittinger Champagne for only $380 per couple.

Owned and operated by leading local hotel group Universal Resorts, Velassaru is located in South Male Atoll and accessible by a short 25-minute speedboat ride from the main Velana International Airport.

Velassaru offers luxurious beachfront and overwater accommodation with uninterrupted ocean views. Featuring wooden ceilings and floors for a tropical atmosphere, the contemporary-styled villas and bungalows offer chic serenity.

A wide variety of international specialities are offered at Velassaru’s five restaurants, including fresh contemporary seafood, Japanese, international and grill pan Indian options. The two beach bars serve cocktails and wines.

Guests can enjoy relaxing spa treatments in overwater pavilions, or hop on a Maldivian boat and watch the crew demonstrate traditional fishing methods. Other resort facilities include a fitness centre, tennis court and infinity pool with the view of the beach and the ocean.

Reservations are on a first-come, first-served basis. For bookings, please call +906 6656100 or email experience@velassaru.com.