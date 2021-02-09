LUX* South Ari Atoll celebrates all-encompassing love this Valentine’s Day

Nothing beats romantic getaways when it comes to the Maldives; however, this Valentine’s Day, LUX* South Ari Atoll Resort & Villas will jazz up the day by expanding the tradition by embracing all forms of love whether it is romantic love, healthcare worker’s care for patients, unconditional love between family members or very often, the kind of love people overlook – self-love.

To celebrate this special day, the entire resort, from LUX* Me Spa to the resort’s social media pages, will offer hands-on pampering, love-letter writing, self-love boosters and marine workshops – all starting from early morning to late evening.

The itinerary, offered as a full-day package or standalone events, covers every hour of this special day.

For a special Valentine’s dinner, the resort has prepared extraordinary, five-course and rose-themed champagne dinners with live music for a private dinner on the beach or at the popular Italian Restaurant Allegria, both for an additional supplement.

In the Name of Love from Day to Night package

Choose all inclusions at $339 per couple, or cherry-pick your favourites.

A lovely breakfast ($123): Enjoy a lush breakfast set inside or on the beach outside your villa.

From the coral garden with love (complimentary): Plant a coral in a heart-shaped coral frame, followed by a guided snorkelling tour of our coral garden.

A love letter at sunset cruise ($123): Set sail at sunset while sipping on champagne and enjoying canapés. Write a love letter to someone you hold dear on homemade paper and an envelope If you wish to send it to someone at the resort, we will gift this at turndown service, otherwise, we will send it overseas to your loved one at home – spread the love!

Bath ceremony of love ($68): Available for all villa categories with a bathtub, which will be covered in rose petals along with a soothing bath. Before or after the sunset cruise.

Turndown bed decoration ($105): Rose and tropical flower petal bed decoration with a personalised message for your significant other on the bed.

LUX* Me Spa package: Love is all around

The package costs $492 per couple or $245 for solo guests, and includes:

A 60-minute massage of your choice

Overwater treatment room

A 30-minute facial or body scrub

A glass of sparkling wine per person

LUX* South Ari Atoll is one of two resorts in Maldives run by Mauritius-based LUX* Resorts.

Cutting-edge designer villas and world-class dining can be found only a 30-minute seaplane flight away from the main Velana International Airport, making LUX* South Ari Atoll one of the most exciting resorts in the Maldives.

With 193 private villas dotted at the water’s edge along four kilometres of powder fine beach or perched on stilts above a crystal clear lagoon, these spacious pavilions and villas bring an entirely original vibe of coastal, beach house chic to the Maldives.

Excellent eating and drinking is always a cut above the rest at LUX*, and at LUX* South Ari Atoll, there is authentic South East Asian street food in the Maldives’ only over-the-water gourmet night market and world-class Chinese cuisine at East, along with the Japanese restaurant Umami, which offers live teppanyaki and dazzling selection of sakés.

While the resort has a PADI-certified dive centre, two infinity pools, a floodlit tennis court, a fitness centre and a renowned spa which hosts a wellness concierge and a menu of indulgent treatments, what sets the property apart from its neighbours are surprises, or better known as #ReasonstogoLUX.

Designed to create lasting memories for guests, these ‘reasons’ can range from island-roasted coffee in Café LUX* to impromptu movie screenings at cinema paradise and the chance to hang your wishes on the Tree of Wishes.

Book your stay at LUX* South Ari Atoll Resort & Villas before March 31 to enjoy a special rate on accommodation. For more information or to make a reservation, please visit www.luxresorts.com, contact stay@luxmaldivesresort.com or call +960 668 0901.